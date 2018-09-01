GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – GFA … Matches continue today at GNS Ground, Carifesta Avenue

Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
Action in the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League under the auspices of the GFA-IMC will continue today at the GNS Ground, Carifesta Avenue with play commencing at 09:30hrs.
Meanwhile, when play continued on Thursday last at the Tucville Ground, wins were registered by Eastveldt, Black Pearl and Masters Academy FC. Eastveldt got past Pele 2-1 on account of goals from Akeem Adams in the 20th minute and Brandon Solomon in the 33rd minute. Pele didn’t give up though with a second-half goal from Keron Dazzel in the 52nd minute.
The second match saw a lone goal from Black Pearl’s Arron Latchminarine in the 45th minute sealing their win over Beacon’s FC while it was the same result for Master’s FC with a goal from Ezekeil Goppy in the 12th minute against Tavel Foundation.
Today’s matches
Tavel Foundation vs Eastveldt FC
Black Pearl FC vs Santos FC
Beacon FC vs Pele FC
Masters FC vs Riddim Squad FC
Beacon FC vs Fruta Conquerors FC
