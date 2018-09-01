GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday at Abdool and Abdool Insurance Office, Avenue of the Republic, President of the GBBC Peter Abdool said that this Card will give the young fighters much needed exposure for the first time.

He added that it is an opportunity for the Guyanese public to have a look at the talent that is here and a chance for the boxers to further develop. Abdool stated that they are hoping to keep this series specifically for young people to make sure they are being given the opportunity adding that similar bouts are planned for October, November and December.

Abdool noted that boxing is not producing money and he hopes that this will bring on young promoters and help to resuscitate the sport. “We have two promoters in Clive Atwell and Dexter Marks, so the input is on this generation”, he added.

The Card pits Anson Green against Joel Williamson who will make his debut in professional boxing in a four-round Junior Welterweight contest; Delon Charles another debutant versus Terrence Adams in a four-round Featherweight bout; Rewinna David matching gloves with Ansilla Norville in the lone female contest which is a Bantamweight four-round duel; James Moore facing Romeo Norville in a four-round Cruiserweight battle and Derick Richmond challenging Keithland King of Barbados in a Middleweight six-round affair.

All of the boxers expressed confidence of doing well. Adams said that his duel with Charles is going to be exciting and he do appreciates it while Ansilla Norville added that she is training very hard and will give it her best shot and hopefully go from strength to strength.

Her opponent David expressed gratitude to the promoters and sounded a warning to her rival. Richmond who will take on the only overseas fighter on the card, King, of Barbados said he will knockout his opponent and urged the fans to come out and support the card while King on the other hand indicated that he will defeat any middleweight fighter in Guyana.

Admission to the venue is $1000 and $2000 for ringside.