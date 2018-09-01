Corentyne man freed of 2016 murder of boy, 14

Terani Goolcharran, called “Bruise Up” 26, of No 60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice who was on trial for the murder of 14-year-old Akeem Grimmond, called “Lil boy”, of 53 Section ‘B’ Number 61 Village, has been freed. The killing occurred between the 20th and 22nd August, 2016 at Corentyne.

Goolcharran was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

The state’s case was presented by Attorney at Law Tuanna Hardy. Sash Roberts of the Legal Aid Clinic stood in for the accused.

The accused was freed following a no case submission which was submitted by Roberts. Following legal arguments Justice Barlow upheld the no case submission and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty of murder.

The prosecution’s case was that Goolcharran and Grimmond were known to each other. Grimmond used to work with Goolcharran and they would pick coconuts in the backlands and sell.

Grimmond’s mother had subsequently stopped him from being in company of Goolcharran, due to reports of the man being of a bad character.

Grimmond was last seen alive around 17:30 on August 20, 2016, when he left his home to tend to some cows.

The lad would usually tend to a villager’s cows which he would round up in the afternoons.

On the day in question after he left home he failed to return. A report was subsequently made at the No. 62 police outpost.

Search parties were organized and the badly decomposed body was found around 15:00 hrs on August 22 in a drain aback of a burial ground some 700 yards west of the public road.

The corpse reportedly bore a four-inch wound behind the left ear.

Grimmond was clad in the same clothes that he had left home with – a pair of green short pants and red and white vest.

Goolcharran had reportedly confessed to his wife that he had killed the teen and she should take biscuits and coffee to his wake. The woman had reported what she was told to the police and the two were subsequently arrested. Goolcharran subsequently denied the allegation.

A Post Mortem conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan gave the cause of death as suffocation and compaction of mud in the airway.

The findings suggested that someone had pressed the 14-year-old boy’s face down in the drain in which he was found. Because decomposition had set in, the pathologist was reportedly unable to detect further signs of assault.