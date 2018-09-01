Latest update September 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CI-Guyana, NAREI sign MoU to fill research gaps on Guyana’s mangroves

Sep 01, 2018 News 0

In a collaborative effort to generate baseline knowledge and technical assessment as inputs towards a coordinated well informed management of system for mangrove systems, Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana) and the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday last, for the implementation of a project entitled “Setting the foundations for zero net loss of mangroves that underpin human wellbeing in the North Brazil Shelf Large Marine Ecosystem”.
Vice President of CI-Guyana, David Singh, articulated the importance of the project in filling knowledge gaps on Guyana’s mangroves and that CI-Guyana is pleased to collaborate with NAREI to successfully implement this one-year project.
Dr. Singh indicated that CI-Guyana has a proven track record in Guyana with regards to terrestrial ecosystems; however, there is a need to also focus on the marine ecosystems environment particularly with regards to the development of the oil and gas industry and the increased environmental risks as a result of development of the sector.
The implementation will involve collaboration among Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and Brazil (Amapa) and will result in an updated mangrove forest cover and change estimates, valuation of mangrove ecosystem goods and services, threat assessment and the establishment of a national and regional coordination body.
CEO of NAREI, Oudho Homenauth, in his remarks indicated that the project fits into NAREI’s long-term plans to seek collaboration with partner agencies and organizations to increase knowledge and the efficient management of mangrove resources. As such the Institute recognizes the importance of regional planning and knowledge sharing with regards to efficient management of mangrove ecosystems.
NAREI has had an ongoing mangrove restoration program since 2010 and continues to implement restoration interventions as part of its annual programs. Currently, the Institute is implementing restoration initiatives along the Essequibo Coast with the planting of 15,000 mangrove seedlings at Walton Hall and the construction of sediment traps (Bamboo brushwood-dams) at Aberdeen and Columbia.
Signing the MoU on behalf of NAREI was Dr. Ohdho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. David Singh, Vice President on behalf of Conversation International-Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

GBBC/Young Guns-The Proving Ground Card set for September 22

Sep 01, 2018

Boxing fans will be in for a treat when The Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC) hosts it much anticipated card dubbed ‘Young Guns-The Proving Ground’ on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson...
Read More
GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this...

Sep 01, 2018

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress – President Granger

Sports Policy Draft Bill a work in progress –...

Sep 01, 2018

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops transfers

GFF pre-season transfer window – GFA tops...

Sep 01, 2018

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament lack of support from GCB & NSC

Golden Grove cricket clinic conclude; club lament...

Sep 01, 2018

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket Development concert for BCB

Legendary Dave Martin to headline Cricket...

Sep 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]