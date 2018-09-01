CI-Guyana, NAREI sign MoU to fill research gaps on Guyana’s mangroves

In a collaborative effort to generate baseline knowledge and technical assessment as inputs towards a coordinated well informed management of system for mangrove systems, Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana) and the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday last, for the implementation of a project entitled “Setting the foundations for zero net loss of mangroves that underpin human wellbeing in the North Brazil Shelf Large Marine Ecosystem”.

Vice President of CI-Guyana, David Singh, articulated the importance of the project in filling knowledge gaps on Guyana’s mangroves and that CI-Guyana is pleased to collaborate with NAREI to successfully implement this one-year project.

Dr. Singh indicated that CI-Guyana has a proven track record in Guyana with regards to terrestrial ecosystems; however, there is a need to also focus on the marine ecosystems environment particularly with regards to the development of the oil and gas industry and the increased environmental risks as a result of development of the sector.

The implementation will involve collaboration among Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and Brazil (Amapa) and will result in an updated mangrove forest cover and change estimates, valuation of mangrove ecosystem goods and services, threat assessment and the establishment of a national and regional coordination body.

CEO of NAREI, Oudho Homenauth, in his remarks indicated that the project fits into NAREI’s long-term plans to seek collaboration with partner agencies and organizations to increase knowledge and the efficient management of mangrove resources. As such the Institute recognizes the importance of regional planning and knowledge sharing with regards to efficient management of mangrove ecosystems.

NAREI has had an ongoing mangrove restoration program since 2010 and continues to implement restoration interventions as part of its annual programs. Currently, the Institute is implementing restoration initiatives along the Essequibo Coast with the planting of 15,000 mangrove seedlings at Walton Hall and the construction of sediment traps (Bamboo brushwood-dams) at Aberdeen and Columbia.

Signing the MoU on behalf of NAREI was Dr. Ohdho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. David Singh, Vice President on behalf of Conversation International-Guyana.