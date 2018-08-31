Soulja Bai kick De Ram and Jagdeo smiling

Old people always seh, be kind to everyone who you pass on the way up, because is the same people you will have to pass on your way down. De Ram is a perfect example of that saying. He climb to de number one spot and big up he biscuit chest, de ladder pull away from under he foot and he fall to number seven in one day.

Soulja Bai drop a bombshell yesterday and dem boys love it. He name Leslie de James as de new Top Cop. Dat decision shock everybody. De Ram was doing de wuk fuh a long time. Then See-All go home and De Ram continue.

When Soulja Bai announce dat he got five names he gon discuss wid Jagdeo, dem boys notice dat De Ram wasn’t among dem. Dem boys suspect dat Soulja Bai was keeping him and was actually going to nominate de Deputy Commissioners.

And dem had people who believe dat Paul Williams was de Commissioner in waiting. Now Soulja Bai promote five people ahead of De Ram.

De decision got people talking how Soulja Bai only promoting black people and pushing out Indian people. But Soulja Bai did seh he want wan unbribable Commissioner. Dem boys hear Soulja Bai had special branch cops watching every move De Ram use to mek. That is how ee learn that De Ram use to visit de casino very often and people use to seh dat he salary couldn’t maintain dat style.

Since de appointment of de new Commissioner, dem boys hear De Ram going to Mounted Branch and Hicken, who is now number six, going to Canine Branch.

Ram Jattan did like De Ram suh he disappointed, but then he remember de Commission of Inquiry wheh De Ram had to testify. Is since then Soulja Bai get advice fuh change de whole Force. He got a press conference today and dem reporters got nuff questions to ask him. Dem boys sure some reporter gon ask him about De Ram.

Jagdeo smiling because De Ram did embarrass Rohee over money to buy food fuh de elections. Rohee claim how he give De Ram money, but De Ram had de evidence dat he didn’t get none and how he police nearly starve. Now Jagdeo saying dat it good fuh De Ram.

Hicken ain’t saying a word. He know how he did mek two duck in a trench in Buxton and find a gun when nuff policemen did search de same trench and couldn’t find de same gun. Soulja Bai remember and he know kak when he see it. He seh dat he can’t put no kak man or gambler to head de Police Force.

Dem boys waiting to see if dem traffic police gon get worse, especially since dem boss is now de Commissioner.

Talk Half and always remember…Be careful whose toes you step on today, they might be connected to the foot that kicks your Ass tomorrow.