One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

By Sean Devers

Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia International Airport Ogle at 14:30 hrs and the sporting Ambassadors were welcomed by Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (BCB) Anand Sanasie and Director of Sports Christopher Jones who represented the Government of Guyana.

Guyana arrived in St Vincent as double defending Champions having won both the Regional U-19 three-day and one-day title for the last four years. The Guyanese, who hold the Regional record for most consecutive three-day titles (from 1992-1997) failed to retain the two-innings crown and had to settle for the third position with T&T winning the title this year.

However, the South Americans successfully defended their 50-over title by being the only team to play unbeaten in their five games. Sanasie, a Director on Windies Cricket Inc., the governing body for Cricket in the West Indies, congratulated the Bhaskar Yadram led team which was Coached by Julian Moore and told the youngsters that the GCB was proud of their efforts.

”Before the team left here I challenged them to return home with a fifth title in a row and although they not manage to retain the three-day trophy they won the 50-over title” Sanasie informed.

”This shows that our five-year plan for Guyana’s cricket is on track and the GCB and CGI look forward to ending a successful year in Regional cricket by winning the Regional Super50 title next month,” Sanasie stated.

”I must commend the players, Coach and Manager for a near perfect job and congratulate the selectors for picking a very balanced team in terms of youth and experience,” added Sanasie.

He noted that eight of the players selected, played last year while eight of them are eligible for next year’s tournament. Jones said that this team has created history and praised the cricket board for the excellent work it has been doing.

”The GCB is working to develop future international cricketers and the Government will support them to give others the same opportunity you got, so as to win more tournaments” the Director of Sports said to the players.

Skipper Yadram said that despite not having a good three-day tournament, it was important to win the 50-overs competition.

”Our batting lacked consistency and confidence in both tournaments but our bowlers bailed us out. This is my last year at this level and I wanted to get some big scores and am disappointed with my batting but as Captain I am pleased we won this title” the West Indies youth player disclosed.

”I must commend especially our fast bowlers for defending small totals and bowling us to victory” Yadram, who has already played First-Class cricket, pointed out. Coach Moore agreed with his captain about the batting of the team and said many times batsmen were set but did not go on to get big scores.

”Nobody got a hundred for but we had several little partnerships with added up to give us victories. But our strength was defiantly our bowling. We set goals for both tournaments and our batting struggled badly forcing us to do some soul searching in the three-day format and we knew we had rebound in the one-dayers. We did not play our best cricket but It is always important to win which was mainly thanks to our fast bowlers” Moore added.

He said that Joshua Persaud (Guyana’s leading run scorer), Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Umroa and Kevlon Anderson impressed despite not having their best tournament. Moore singled out Essequibo pacer Joshua Jones for his consistency and informed that although he struggled with the bat, Yadram used his experience to lead the team well.

Sanasie presented the team with tickets for the CPL games in Guyana and told them it was a little gift from the owner of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise, Dr. Bobby Ramroop.