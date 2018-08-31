Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Justice Ramlall tipped to chair Police Complaints Authority

Aug 31, 2018 News 0

Tipped: Justice William Ramlall

President David Granger has written to Opposition Leader, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him of his intention to appoint Justice William Ramlall as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
“This appointment accords with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Cap. 17:02,” the Ministry of the Presidency said yesterday.
Justice Ramlall, a retired judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, specialises in criminal and civil law, particularly in the areas of analysis and assessment of evidence, the writing of judgments and the interpretation of statutes, among other skills.
“He also served as a magistrate for several years; a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers; a teacher of Commercial Law and led a successful private practice.”
According to the Ministry, the retired judge attended the University of Guyana, where he read for the Bachelor of Laws Part One before proceeding to the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, where he completed Parts Two and Three.
He is also the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and was a part of several professional training programmes.
The position of Chairman was held by Justice Cecil Kennard, whose term ended in February last year.
He was said to be over 80 years old, at the time.

More in this category

Sports

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

Aug 31, 2018

By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Read More
CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team – Forde – Guyana open against Barbados next Thursday at Leonora

CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team...

Aug 31, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this...

Aug 31, 2018

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO...

Aug 31, 2018

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World Cup

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World

Aug 31, 2018

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel Air Rubis, Transport Sports Club post wins as play resumes

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel...

Aug 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • For Whom the Bell Tolls

    A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]