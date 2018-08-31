Imam Bacchus and Rising Stars secure semi final spots

Defending champions Imam Bacchus Sports Club (IBSC) and Rising Stars (RS) are through to tomorrows semifinals of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational T20 tournament following quarterfinal victories on Sunday last.

Imam Bacchus SC defeated Walton Hall by 28 runs in their encounter at the Imam Bacchus ground when they took first strike after winning the toss and scored 110-9, the game was reduced to 16 overs.

Yougeshwar Lall struck three fours and two sixes in scoring 33 while Parmesh Parsotam made 25 (2×4 1×6). Uvindra Balgobin captured 4-15 and G. Singh 3-20. In reply, Walton Hall were restricted to for 82-8 with Rana Persaud scoring 18; Vishwanauth Lall and Balgobin 14 each. Khulraj Persaud snared 3-15.

Rising Stars beat Jaguars Sports Club by 86 runs in their matchup at the same venue. Rising Stars batted first and posted 165-5 off their allocation of 17 overs. Kemol Savory 51 (2×4 3×6) while Ricardo Peters made 30 (3×4) and Quintin Sampson 23. Javed Azeez picked up 2-10.

Jaguars replied with 79-9. Norman Fredericks scored 18; R. Ramdass had 3-14, B. Ramjass 2-10 and Sampson 2-15.

The semi finals will be played tomorrow at Imam Bacchus ground; the host will play New Opportunity Sports Club at 10:30hrs and Rising Stars will take on Reliance Hustlers at 14:00hrs.