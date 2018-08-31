Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana set to host first business-to-business expo- 55 exhibitors to showcase products and services – 30 international companies registered to engage local companies

Aug 31, 2018 News 0

Over fifty exhibitors will showcase their products and services at Guyana’s first ever business-to-business, Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) on October 19-22 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.
The exhibition is expected to be one of the biggest events of its kind to be held in Guyana. According to the Coordinator of GuyTIE, Sukdeo Singh, the show is in keeping with the government’s aim of creating an enabling environment to foster business growth and development.
Singh explained that since its launch, a number of businesses have registered to participate in the event. She said a total of 81 booths have been sold out, with 55 being exhibitors ranging from manufacturers, agro-processors, tourism operators, distributors and energy, oil, banking and shipping services operators.
“In the whole process, we are currently working with the exhibitors to have them be prepared for the event. We are working specifically with companies that are export-ready. Part of the training sessions with the exhibitors are achieving successive tradeshows, tradeshow participation and export marketing which focuses on packaging and pricing,” Singh said.
The coordinator highlighted that to-date, thirty international companies have registered to come to Guyana to interact with the local exhibitors. Some of the companies are from Trinidad, Belize, Haiti, India, Korea, Barbados, Suriname, Cuba and Canada.
Singh believes the event will help to push micro and small enterprises to get to the export-ready stage to enable participation in future events.
“In the future, we plan to work and develop persons to bring them to the level where they are ready to export. We will use GuyExpo as a platform to promote our small businesses,” she noted.
The event will open on the October 19.
On October 20 and 21 there will be strictly business-to-business sessions, which will see companies engaging the exhibitors. On the final day, the expo will be opened to the public at a ticket cost of $1000, which can be obtained from any GTT retail offices.
The event is a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and several private sector organisations.

More in this category

Sports

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

Aug 31, 2018

By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Read More
CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team – Forde – Guyana open against Barbados next Thursday at Leonora

CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team...

Aug 31, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this...

Aug 31, 2018

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO...

Aug 31, 2018

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World Cup

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World

Aug 31, 2018

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel Air Rubis, Transport Sports Club post wins as play resumes

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel...

Aug 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • For Whom the Bell Tolls

    A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]