Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guinness Cage Streetball Championship final rescheduled

Aug 31, 2018 Sports 0

The semi-final and grand finale of the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship has been rescheduled to Friday September 7th at the Haslington Market Tarmac. This was revealed by Rawle Welch, Director of tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions. The event was slated to conclude today at the same venue.
According to Welch, “It is unfortunate that the matches had to be shifted from its initial date. We sincerely apologise to the fans who have supported us throughout the duration for the inconvenience. However, we now have a better opportunity to promote the matches and we are confident that the fans will come out and support the finale.”
Broad Street will oppose Uprising in the opening semi-final, while Sparta Boss will tackle Leopold Street. The resulting winners will advance to the grand finale, with the losers competing in the third place playoff.
He added, “We are expecting a mammoth turnout for two exciting matches. Uprising, the lone remaining entrant from the East Coast are expected to defend home turf against the experienced Broad Street unit in a match that will surely captivate the fans.”
On the other hand, the Sparta Boss and Leopold Street encounter is another chapter in their long standing rivalry, with the match a virtual final. Anyone on the night could prevail and feature in the championship match.”
The tournament is being organized to forge integration among the participating communities in an effort to create a better understanding among its inhabitants.
Among the entities in support of the cause are: Banks DIH under its Guinness and Power Wine brands, Clarks footwear giants Chetsons, E- Networks Inc., KSM Investments, Yhip’s Bakery, Brass Aluminum & Cast Iron Foundry [BACIF], Ray’s Auto Sales, Insurance Brokers Guyana Limited [IGBL], Y.K. Investments, Trophy Stall, Express Shipping, Woodpecker Products, National Sports Commission, ‘C’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Jai Signs & Auto Designs, Gaming Authority, Julius Variety Store and C & C Prestigious Styles.

More in this category

Sports

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

Aug 31, 2018

By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Read More
CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team – Forde – Guyana open against Barbados next Thursday at Leonora

CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team...

Aug 31, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this...

Aug 31, 2018

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO...

Aug 31, 2018

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World Cup

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World

Aug 31, 2018

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel Air Rubis, Transport Sports Club post wins as play resumes

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel...

Aug 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • For Whom the Bell Tolls

    A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]