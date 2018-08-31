Government has one day to negate teacher’s strike – GTU President

The verdict remained the same yesterday after the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection called the Guyana Teachers Union [GTU] and the Ministry of Education to yet another meeting.Moreover, public school teachers are expected to continue strike action until their demand for a hiked pay package, voiced through their Union, is heard by government. But according to GTU President, Mr. Mark Lyte, government has one day [today] to negate this dilemma.But ahead of the meeting, Union representatives were convinced that government was prepared to heed their demands for arbitration after receiving a call from the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection yesterday inviting them to meet.Anxious to reach the 15:30 hours meeting, GTU officials had anticipated that a resolution to the deadlock with the Education Ministry was about to unfold with the Education Ministry agreeing to arbitration spearheaded by neutral persons. The Union representatives had made this proposal, given their view that the Labour Department cannot be trusted to carry out an unbiased process of conciliation.A day earlier the Union, at a meeting also called by the Labour Department, gave its commitment to ending the strike action, which commenced on Monday [August 27]. The strike action saw a number of public school teachers from across the country staying away from pre-term activities. Once strike action continues next week, it is likely to considerably affect the teaching/learning process despite assurance from the Ministry of Education that it has a contingency plan in place, which will see teacher trainees of the Cyril Potter College of Education and retired teachers attending to classes.At the meeting yesterday, Union officials heard that the Education Ministry was bent on continuing along the lines of conciliation by the Labour Department. According to Permanent Secretary [ag] of the Education Ministry, Ms. Adele Clarke, “the position at this point in time is that the Ministry is willing to continue the process within the guidelines as provided in the labour agreement … [i.e.] conciliation.”Clarke added that further information on the way forward will be shared in a press release.The statement indeed came later outlining the Education Ministry is of the considered view that given the general scope and ambit of the conciliatory process as clearly set out in Section 4 of the Labour Act, Chapter 98:01, that the Social Protection’s Department of Labour should endeavour to exhaust all avenues with this stage in an effort to bring the matter to an amicable settlement.In fact, the Education Ministry also proposed that “the Guyana Teachers Union, should be called off entirely given the fact that the conciliatory process has not yet concluded as the Ministry of Social Protection, Department of Labour is yet to make an official pronouncement on the conciliatory stage as mandated by said Section of the Labour Act.”But the Union will not back down from its position at this point, Lyte insisted. “We can’t have Labour meditating in conciliation process having compromised themselves by being on the government’s side at the last two negotiations that we had.”“We simply can’t go forward with conciliation with a body that you can’t trust and that was the same thing that came to the fore today [yesterday], hence the Union is insisting that the way forward since it is the responsibility of Labour to carry this that we can’t trust [Department of] Labour any longer…let’s go to arbitration and put it in the hands of neutral people,” Lyte insisted.Lyte emphasised yesterday that [Department of]Labour must come to the place where it acknowledges that the Union does not wish to have its conciliation service and thus recognise that arbitration is the only plausible way forward. “Once that is decided and the terms and conditions are fixed, then we are willing to call the strike off,” Lyte said. Until then he informed, “the strike continues because we are still having an impasse.”According to Lyte too, if government is desirous of seeing the nation’s children properly attended to come next week, it must heed the Union’s demand.Once the Education Ministry agrees to the GTU’s arbitration terms, moves will be made to immediately halt strike action, since, according to Lyte, the Union is insisting that it is committed to a stable industrial relations climate and desire the return to normalcy.The GTU since the end of 2015, when a previous multi-year salary agreement came to an end, has been proposing a 40 percent increase for teachers for 2016. During negotiations at the level of a Task Force implemented by government, it was recommended that teachers be granted the 40 percent increase as proposed by the Union and an additional five percent be added each following year [2017-2020].Although this was presented to government, government has failed to adhere to the recommendation of its Task Force, which benefited from the expertise of government officials from the Ministries of Education, Finance, Communities and the Ministry of the Presidency. Instead, government has offered to pay teachers a ballpark figure on their 2018 salaries amounting to $700 million and $200 million towards debunching monies owed to them. But the sums offered are a far cry from what the Union and the Task Force for that matter have proposed for the nation’s educators.According to Lyte, “what is missing, they [government] are not offering percentages and the nation needs to understand that the government is not offering percentages. The GTU is not interested in ballpark figures, we are interested in percentages that relate to salaries for the five year period and we are also interested in our teachers being given their outstanding debunching monies.” In fact, Lyte added yesterday, “when it comes to the debunching monies, coming out of the Task Force negotiations, the GTU had already compromised and said that we were willing to take .5 percent of each year of the teachers wage bill dating back to 2011 and up to 2015…”According to Lyte, “GTU continues to emphasise that 40 percent is our starting point but we are willing to negotiate downwards. That is something we want the general public to understand. In addition to that, the 40 percent is restricted only for the first year… the GTU proposal is reasonable.”Lyte is convinced that government’s unwillingness to even accept its own Task Force’s recommendations and continue with an unwanted conciliation process is in fact “an attempt to further drag out the teachers wait to realising the good life government had promised.”Once strike action continues, the Union has given assurance that it will provide strike relief in the form of financial support to teachers.