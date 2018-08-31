Gold medallion to commemorate 50th Republic Anniversary ─ gold coin design competition launched by Gold Board and Natural Resource Ministry

Guyana will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a Cooperative Republic in 2020. To commemorate this auspicious occasion, the Guyana Gold Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources will be launching a gold medallion.

Interested persons between the ages of 16 to 35 years have been invited to create the design that will be on the face of the medallion. Persons are encouraged to submit drawings depicting the theme “Continuous development – committing to a Green Guyana through sustainable mining.” All interpretations of the theme must be original and submitted before or on September 25, 2018.

Project Officer for the Guyana Gold Board, Dixie Stephens said the theme of the competition was selected with Guyana’s ‘Green Agenda’. “We know Guyana is moving towards sustainable mining and a green economy so we are encouraging everyone who is involved in the mining industry to adopt these new principles and new rules that are being implemented. Therefore, this theme is our encouragement and being able to get the artistic views of those participants as to how they interpret a green Guyana,” she stated.

A total of $600,000 in monetary prizes will be awarded to the winners. First place will walk away with $300,000, second place, $200,000 while third place will have $100,000. The successful participants of the competition will be announced by October 24, 2018.

Artwork submitted will be judged on the clarity of the theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition and design and effect of the project on the first look.

The winning artworks for the medallions will be released by mid-2019 and will be up for sale at the Guyana Gold Board. The purity of the medallion will be 99.9 percent and weigh one ounce. Prices for the medallions will be announced upon the release of the medallions in 2019.

Persons can visit the Ministry of Natural Resource’s website and Facebook page where they can uplift a form and guidelines for the competition. Stephens said forms are also available in the Sunday editions of the local daily, the Guyana Chronicle.