GFF Elite League Season III… Fruta Conquerors v Milerock; Victoria Kings v NA United tonight @ GFC

The Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 111 play will continue at the GCF ground tonight with a double header from 19:00hrs, the feature match bringing together leaders Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) and bottom half dwellers Milerock FC (7th place) at 21:00hrs.

The first match will see East Coast’s Victoria Kings matching skills with the Berbice’ New Amsterdam United FC.

The opening match is anticipated to be a high intensity affair since fifth place Kings (23 points) will fancy coming away with three points from ninth place New Amsterdam (eight points) while the Berbice side will be desperate for a win; in a bid to get out the relegation zone with less than month remaining before the curtains drop on the competition that has almost $10 million in cash prizes up for grabs.

The winners of the league which is slated to conclude on September 23 will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean Club Championship while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third, $1million. Admission to tonight’s matches is $500 with women and children admitted free.

Please see current points standing below.