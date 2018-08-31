GFF Elite League Season III… Fruta Conquerors v Milerock; Victoria Kings v NA United tonight @ GFC

Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 111 play will continue at the GCF ground tonight with a double header from 19:00hrs, the feature match bringing together leaders Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) and bottom half dwellers Milerock FC (7th place) at 21:00hrs.
The first match will see East Coast’s Victoria Kings matching skills with the Berbice’ New Amsterdam United FC.
The opening match is anticipated to be a high intensity affair since fifth place Kings (23 points) will fancy coming away with three points from ninth place New Amsterdam (eight points) while the Berbice side will be desperate for a win; in a bid to get out the relegation zone with less than month remaining before the curtains drop on the competition that has almost $10 million in cash prizes up for grabs.
The winners of the league which is slated to conclude on September 23 will pocket a handsome $5million along with entry to the Caribbean Club Championship while the second place finishers will receive $2million and third, $1million. Admission to tonight’s matches is $500 with women and children admitted free.
Please see current points standing below.
Aug 31, 2018By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
I say in all sincerity, I cannot give David Granger a pass mark for his presidency which started in May 2015. As someone... more
A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]