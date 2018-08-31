GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel Air Rubis, Transport Sports Club post wins as play resumes

Bel Air Rubis and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) registered victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/V Net Communications U13 League continued recently at Muslim Youth Organisation ground.

Bel Air Rubis managed 360 loosing 19 wickets in the process, batting first against Demerara Cricket Club. Mark Sukhai and Vikash Wilkinson made 20 each while John Alves got 15; Romeo Deonarain claimed 4-6, Wavell Allen 4-9 and Jonathan Van Lange 3-21.

Demerara Cricket Club responded with 356-6. Deonarain scored 23, Van Lange 20 and Premkumar Permaul 15. Daniel Kissoon had 2-8 as Bel Air Rubis won by four runs.

Georgetown Cricket Club went down to Transport Sports Club by 110 runs. Georgetown Cricket Club batted first and scored 274-11; no batter managed double figures as Riyad Latif picked up 3-2, Steven Sankar 3-3, Riaz Latif 2-3 and Rene Goberdan 2-14.

Transport Sports Club made 384-4 in reply with Alvin Mohabir scoring 64 and Riyad Latif 15. Jonathan Sooklall had 2-7. According to the competition regulations, the pitch shall be 21 yards in length and each game shall consist of one innings per side with each innings being of 25 overs duration.

The batting side shall be divided into five pairs and each pair shall bat for five overs. Batsmen shall have unlimited lives but each dismissal shall result in ten runs being deducted from the total.

Each team shall commence its innings with a score of 200 runs and the winning team shall be the team scoring the highest number of runs after the deduction for dismissals has been made.