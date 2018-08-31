EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

The inaugural Juicy Juice sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-13 League is set for an exciting conclusion this weekend at the Timehri Red Ground where the final six matches would be contested, three on Saturday and a similar amount on Sunday.

Agricola Red Triangle are currently holding slim lead on goal difference of +40 to +30 over Timehri Red Triangle which has two games in hand as opposed to Agricola’s single match; they both are on 21 points.

Agricola’s final match will be against Timehri on Sunday from 13:15hrs, this would also be the last match of the league between the only two undefeated sides so far. The Agricola lads will be hoping that Timehri finds it difficult to get past Diamond United in their penultimate match tomorrow.

Diamond United is currently enjoying the best form in their history at any level and the lads would be pumped to give it their all against Timehri tomorrow, they {Diamond} have already assured themselves of ending in the bronze medal position and would fancy their chances of toppling Timehri.

Swan FC can seal the fourth place spot if they are able to secure a win over Samatta Point Kaneville in the first match tomorrow, failing which, Samatta Point with one more match to play can sneak in and take fourth.

There is no contest for the Highest Goal Scorer of the league as Agricola’s Eon Daniels is way ahead on 31 goals, closest to him is Diamond United’s Joel Ross who has 11. Ten clubs have competed in the league.

Sureia Manufacturing is the title sponsor under their Juicy Juice brand. The winning team will collect a First place trophy and 16 gold medals; second place attracts a trophy and 16 silver medals while the third place team will receive a trophy and 16 bronze medals.

The fourth place reward is a trophy while individual awards will go to the Most Valuable Player (Trophy), Best Goalkeeper (Trophy), Highest Goal Scorer (Trophy) and Best Coach (Trophy).

Following are the weekend fixtures:

Match Day 14

39. Samatta Point vs Sawn 1.09.18 10:30hrs

40. Timehri Panthers vs Diamond United “ 11:45hrs

41. Herstelling Raiders vs Soesdyke “ 13:15hrs

Match Day 15

42. Samatta Point vs Diamond Upsetters 2.09.18 10:30hrs

43. KK Warriors vs Hararuni Eagles 2.09.18 11:45hrs

44. Timehri vs Agricola 2.09.18 13:15hrs