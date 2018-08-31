EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
The inaugural Juicy Juice sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-13 League is set for an exciting conclusion this weekend at the Timehri Red Ground where the final six matches would be contested, three on Saturday and a similar amount on Sunday.
Agricola Red Triangle are currently holding slim lead on goal difference of +40 to +30 over Timehri Red Triangle which has two games in hand as opposed to Agricola’s single match; they both are on 21 points.
Agricola’s final match will be against Timehri on Sunday from 13:15hrs, this would also be the last match of the league between the only two undefeated sides so far. The Agricola lads will be hoping that Timehri finds it difficult to get past Diamond United in their penultimate match tomorrow.
Diamond United is currently enjoying the best form in their history at any level and the lads would be pumped to give it their all against Timehri tomorrow, they {Diamond} have already assured themselves of ending in the bronze medal position and would fancy their chances of toppling Timehri.
Swan FC can seal the fourth place spot if they are able to secure a win over Samatta Point Kaneville in the first match tomorrow, failing which, Samatta Point with one more match to play can sneak in and take fourth.
There is no contest for the Highest Goal Scorer of the league as Agricola’s Eon Daniels is way ahead on 31 goals, closest to him is Diamond United’s Joel Ross who has 11. Ten clubs have competed in the league.
Sureia Manufacturing is the title sponsor under their Juicy Juice brand. The winning team will collect a First place trophy and 16 gold medals; second place attracts a trophy and 16 silver medals while the third place team will receive a trophy and 16 bronze medals.
The fourth place reward is a trophy while individual awards will go to the Most Valuable Player (Trophy), Best Goalkeeper (Trophy), Highest Goal Scorer (Trophy) and Best Coach (Trophy).
Following are the weekend fixtures:
Match Day 14
39. Samatta Point vs Sawn 1.09.18 10:30hrs
40. Timehri Panthers vs Diamond United “ 11:45hrs
41. Herstelling Raiders vs Soesdyke “ 13:15hrs
Match Day 15
42. Samatta Point vs Diamond Upsetters 2.09.18 10:30hrs
43. KK Warriors vs Hararuni Eagles 2.09.18 11:45hrs
44. Timehri vs Agricola 2.09.18 13:15hrs
Aug 31, 2018By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 31, 2018
I say in all sincerity, I cannot give David Granger a pass mark for his presidency which started in May 2015. As someone... more
A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlal[email protected] / [email protected]