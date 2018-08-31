CJIAC Management to test operations at new Terminal Arrival Building

The Management of Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is set to conduct trial runs of the new Arrivals Terminal and Boarding Bridges.

These tests are set to be carried out between 13:00h on August 31 to 10:00h September 1, 2018.

According to a release from the CJIAC, the objective is to ensure all systems under the passenger treatment/loading conditions are acceptable to allow the identification of final opportunities for improvements ahead of the proposed official opening of the terminal.

The 4,891 square meters terminal is said to feature 10 passport control booths, one elevator, one escalator stair, two functional boarding bridges, three baggage carousels, a spacious customs area and a public greeting hall to welcome the arrival of family and friends

Because of these tests, airport users are advised of the following:

• Motorists will now park in the parking lot adjacent to the new Arrival Terminal building. The fees for the various types of vehicles remain the same.

• During this trial phase, motorists will not be allowed access under the Arrivals Canopy to uplift passengers – this is to analyse the readiness of the collection of passengers, which was proving difficult in previous experiences.

“It is the extended desire of CJIAC Management to ensure the new Terminal operations attain the most favourable efficiencies, stress-free and supple passenger movement, and superior service to all its users,” the release stated.

“CJIAC appreciates the patience and the public cooperation through this process. “

All things favourable, upon completion of this project, the airport is expected to boast a longer runway and bigger apron for improved taxiing, lending for a better experience that is designed to attract bigger planes from Europe, Asia and Africa.

When completed, the airport is expected to be 60 percent larger than the current facility with double the concession space. It will allow for more duty free shopping, and more local and international food and beverages concessions.

The Timehri airport directly employs 1,000 persons, processes 1,700 passengers and thousands of kg of cargo on a daily basis.