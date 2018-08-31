Beaton focused on going to next year’s World Cup

At age 25, Ronsford Beaton has been cleared to resume his International career by the ICC after his bowling action passed the test in England on August 13. Beaton was suspended from bowling earlier this year after he failed an independent assessment of his bowling action, which had been reported as suspect during an ODI against New Zealand last year.

”I think I failed my first test off the last ball I bowled when I felt some pain in my back. In my last test I had to bowl 24 balls on different lengths and I was confident I would have been successful” said Beaton who played his two ODIs against New Zealand last December.

Beaton, the first person to represent Essequibo in International cricket, missed the CPL for Trinbago Knight Riders this year to work on his action. The 21-year-old Kemo Paul, who played a Test match and six ODI’s, is the only other Essequibo player to play International cricket.

Beaton said he does not know as yet which team he will represent in this year’s Regional Tournament but defiantly knows he wants to play for the Windies again. “The World Cup is next year so I’m trying to do all that I can to be a part of that team,” Beaton stated.

The genuinely quick pacer was born in the Volcano hit Island of Montserrat but grew up Essequibo Coast in the Village of Reliance; he plays for Central Essequibo and GCC in Georgetown.

He played at the regional Under-15 level in 2008 and was one of three Essequibians in the 2009 Guyana Under-19 team after missing the 2008 national Under-19 trials because of GCE exams.

As a schoolboy Beaton was the Essequibo sprint champion and was invited to the National athletics trials.

After graduating from Abram’s Zuil Secondary he attended the Guyana School of Agriculture and initially played football. While still playing youth cricket, the multitalented Beaton made his senior County debut for Essequibo in the 2009 four-day competition.

Later that year, despite nursing an ankle injury, he bowled with genuine pace in the Under-19 three-day Inter-County matches. Beaton, who taught himself to bowl, represented the West Indies Under-19 team in a youth Test and 2 youth ODIs against Australia in Dubai in April 2011, and against the USA in Florida in early July 2011.

In July 2011 he became the first pacer to captain the Guyana in Regional U-19 cricket when the tournament was played in Guyana. In October 2011, Beaton represented the West Indies Under-19 team in the Under-19 Quadrangular Series in Visakhapatnam, India.

In August 2012, he played for the West Indies Under-19 team again, this time in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup, in Australia. He was chosen for the 2011 Guyana first class squad to play in Jamaica but made his debut against the England Lions in March 2011 in Guyana and bowled impressively in the two remaining matches of the season.

Beaton has 64 First-Class wickets from 33 matches, 43 List ‘A’ scalps in 30 matches and 42 T20 wickets from 42 encounters. “My ultimate aim is to play Test Cricket and I feel I am a more mature and responsible person and plan to work very hard on my cricket and see where it goes from there” said Beaton who is in Trinidad. (Sean Devers)