BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

The 2018 season of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continued on Thursday last with crucial matches in the Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Inter Club Under-17 Tournament. Albion defeated Achievers Cricket Club of West Coast Berbice by three wickets to advance to the semifinals while Tucber Park Cricket Club crushed Kendall’s Union of No. 19 Village by 10 wickets to move in to the quarterfinals.

Defending Berbice Under-17 champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell has already reached the finals of the tournament which is scheduled for next Thursday at a venue to be named. At the Canje Welfare Centre Ground, No. 19 was dismissed for a meager 36 off 14.1 overs with S. Khalall scoring 10.

National Under-17 pacer Gevon Schultz took 4-11 and received support from Daniel Dharamdat 2 for 2, Rommel Reteimah 2-7 and Zeymul Ramsammy 2-10. Dharamdat returned with the bat to score 18 not out and together with Tamoi Leason 11 not out took Tucber Park to an easy 10-wicket victory in just 6 overs.

Achievers opted to bat first in their quarterfinal match against Albion and were bowled out for 119 in 31 overs. The attacking Collis Noble top scored with an aggressive 37 (5×4) while Nick Fraser 23 (2×4 2×6) and Daniel Ramoutar 16 offered support.

Left arm spinner Govran Ramesh took 6-20 from 8.3 very impressive overs while Under-15 offspinner Leon Cecil had 2-9 from 6 overs. In response, Albion raced to 75 without loss with openers Sarwan Chaitnarine and Hemendra Gurdyal being very aggressive.

Chaitnarine, was first to be dismissed for 37 and despite losing six more wickets, they reached 120-7 from just 21overs to book their semifinal spot. Gurdyal made 16 while Leon Cecil chipped in with 14 and Surendra Ramcharitar 12.

Adrian Samaroo 3-20 and Quacy Auldar 3-39 bowled well for Achievers Cricket Club in a losing cause. Tucber Park Cricket Club would play powerhouse Blairmont in their quarterfinal with the winner going on to play Albion in one of the semis.