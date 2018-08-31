Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

Aug 31, 2018 Sports 0

The 2018 season of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continued on Thursday last with crucial matches in the Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Inter Club Under-17 Tournament. Albion defeated Achievers Cricket Club of West Coast Berbice by three wickets to advance to the semifinals while Tucber Park Cricket Club crushed Kendall’s Union of No. 19 Village by 10 wickets to move in to the quarterfinals.
Defending Berbice Under-17 champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell has already reached the finals of the tournament which is scheduled for next Thursday at a venue to be named. At the Canje Welfare Centre Ground, No. 19 was dismissed for a meager 36 off 14.1 overs with S. Khalall scoring 10.
National Under-17 pacer Gevon Schultz took 4-11 and received support from Daniel Dharamdat 2 for 2, Rommel Reteimah 2-7 and Zeymul Ramsammy 2-10. Dharamdat returned with the bat to score 18 not out and together with Tamoi Leason 11 not out took Tucber Park to an easy 10-wicket victory in just 6 overs.
Achievers opted to bat first in their quarterfinal match against Albion and were bowled out for 119 in 31 overs. The attacking Collis Noble top scored with an aggressive 37 (5×4) while Nick Fraser 23 (2×4 2×6) and Daniel Ramoutar 16 offered support.
Left arm spinner Govran Ramesh took 6-20 from 8.3 very impressive overs while Under-15 offspinner Leon Cecil had 2-9 from 6 overs. In response, Albion raced to 75 without loss with openers Sarwan Chaitnarine and Hemendra Gurdyal being very aggressive.
Chaitnarine, was first to be dismissed for 37 and despite losing six more wickets, they reached 120-7 from just 21overs to book their semifinal spot. Gurdyal made 16 while Leon Cecil chipped in with 14 and Surendra Ramcharitar 12.
Adrian Samaroo 3-20 and Quacy Auldar 3-39 bowled well for Achievers Cricket Club in a losing cause. Tucber Park Cricket Club would play powerhouse Blairmont in their quarterfinal with the winner going on to play Albion in one of the semis.

More in this category

Sports

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

One-Day champs return home to high-level welcome

Aug 31, 2018

By Sean Devers Yesterday, in scorching sun the aircraft carrying the Guyana team U-19 cricket team which won the 50-over title for a record fifth consecutive year touched down at the Eugene Correia...
Read More
CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team – Forde – Guyana open against Barbados next Thursday at Leonora

CNL will allow Guyana to evaluate flagship team...

Aug 31, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this weekend… Agricola and Timehri in battle for championship glory

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League to conclude this...

Aug 31, 2018

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO Cup… Albion through to semis; Tucber park into quarters

BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 KO...

Aug 31, 2018

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World Cup

Beaton focused on going to next year’s World

Aug 31, 2018

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel Air Rubis, Transport Sports Club post wins as play resumes

GCA/V Net Communications U13 League… Bel...

Aug 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • For Whom the Bell Tolls

    A German Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller wrote the following poem: First they came for the socialists, and I did not... more

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]