Bandits point gun at child and ask “Where yuh mammy money deh?” – during robbery at Diamond grocery

Bandits pointed a gun at a seven-year-old boy and asked him, “where yuh mammy money deh?” during a brazen attack on Wednesday night at Social Variety Store, located at 19th Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The robbers, who had entered the premises by scaling a galvanized fence, later escaped in a car with an undisclosed sum of cash, jewellery and other valuables, as business couple Premnauth Persaud and Christine Persaud lay bound in duct-tape on their floor.

Mrs. Persaud said that the family had closed their shop at around 22:50 hrs.

She then opened her southern door in the bottom flat while heading to a bedroom with a meal for her elderly and bed-ridden dad.

Instead, she came face to face with three young men, who were masked, with bare and muddy feet, and who all had guns.

The men had entered her yard by scaling the back fence. When she screamed, the intruders held her at gunpoint and ordered her to be silent.

On hearing his wife scream, Premnauth Persaud rushed outside and he, too, was placed under duress at gunpoint.

Mrs. Persaud recalled that the bandits entered her elderly father’s room but she pleaded with them not to harm him.

The robbers then took the couple into their bedroom, where their seven-year-old grandson lay asleep. The robbers then duct-taped and gagged the Persauds, while demanding “the gold and the money.” She recalled almost suffocating and one of the robbers shifted the gag, which had covered her nose.

During the commotion, their grandson woke, and the gunmen turned their attention on him.

One of the robbers then pointed his gun at the child and asked, “where yuh mammy money deh?”

According to Mrs. Persaud, the men also threatened to shoot the child.

She said her grandson told the bandits that the money was “in the shop.” The intruders ransacked the bedrooms and other areas in the house, locating cash, an untold quantity of gold jewellery, and a Samsung tablet.

She recalled that the men took pains to wipe their prints from every surface that they touched.

They also located the key to the couple’s shop, where they found phone cards, cigarettes and other items.

Mrs. Persaud estimated that the robbers left at around 23:45 hrs; reportedly loading their loot into a white car that had been parked a short distance from the Persauds’ home earlier in the night.

Mrs. Persaud said that they eventually freed themselves and alerted neighbours and the police.

The Persauds said that they have been living in Diamond Housing Scheme since 2000, and had never been robbed before.

However, carjackers made off with their vehicle a few weeks ago, after hiring the driver in Diamond and luring him to Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara.