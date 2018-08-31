150th DCRA Fullbore Championship… Good learning experience – Lennox Braithwaite

Latest update August 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana’s members on the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) team that competed in the Dominion of Canada Rifle Association’s (DCRA) 150th Canadian Fullbore Rifle Championships at Connaught Rifle Range in Ottawa, Canada, returned home on Wednesday evening after a successful sojourn.
The Guyanese that were part of the team included reigning Caribbean Individual Champion Ronsford Goodluck, Sherwin Felicien, Roberto Tewari, Sigmund Douglas (USA based), John Fraser (USA based) and Lennox Braithwaite who served as Vice-Captain of the 19-member squad.
According to Braithwaite, a former WIFBSC Individual Champion who was the only shooter to qualify for the Governor General’s three-stage Individual event, the tour was a good learning experience and the relatively new riflemen in Tewari and Felecien had invaluable exposure.
”In the individuals, Tewari and Felicien had performed creditably and it is safe to say that Guyana now has two new recognised X Class shooters and it’s amazing that it was Roberto’s (Tewari) first international tour while Felicien was on his second”, the vice-skipper posited.
Braithwaite further noted that the two newcomers continued their form with fantastic scores in the four team matches they contested, finishing fourth place in each match.
”In this competition you were allowed to reload your own ammunition, which we did, and from the results we would’ve ascertain that we did a good job. In addition, we were also exposed to an international shooting Coach/Trainer from Australia, all of which will augur well for the West Indies including the local riflemen on the team who will now switch their focus to Guyana’s national championship which will fire off in October”, the experienced shooter informed.
The DCRA 150th championship saw over 200 riflemen competing from various countries, including the United States of America, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
