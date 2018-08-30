‘Whistle’ remanded for robberies, attack on cops

Former murder accused Leon Duncan also known as ‘Whistle’ was escorted into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court compound on a stretcher yesterday, nearly four days after he was shot in the leg by a cop after allegedly robbing a Stabroek Market vendor.

An ambulance transported the injured robbery accused to court.

Duncan, 27, of Lot 1977 Williamstad Road, Festival City, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman who read a series of charges to him.

Leon Duncan is the grandson of well-known trade unionist Carvil Duncan, for whom he works for as an office assistant, the court was told by Attorney-at-Law Keoma Griffith, whom he retained.

The first charge stated that on August 25, at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted Oslyn Shepherd and Deon Bascom, two police officers acting in the execution of their duty.

The second charge alleged that on April 15, at the National Gymnasium, Georgetown, he discharged a firearm in a public place.

It was further alleged that on July 14, at Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, he robbed Nikel Pinkerton of one gold chain worth $98,000,

The last charge stated that Duncan and Wayne Lawrence, armed with guns, on August 25, 2018 at Hadfield Street, Stabroek, robbed Shazeeda Hossain, a market vendor, of $90,000 cash.

Both Duncan and Lawrence pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to them.

The duo was remanded to prison on the last robbery charge.

Duncan was remanded for the robbery committed on the market vendor. The former murder accused was ordered to post bail in the sum of $60,000 for allegedly assaulting the two police ranks, and for discharging the firearm he was granted $40,000 bail.

According to reports, Duncan was shot at Leopold and Breda Streets, Georgetown, after he was traced by an off duty police rank who reportedly witnessed him robbing and gun-butting Hossain.

According to reports, Duncan and Lawrence were chased after and apprehended by an off duty police constable. In the process, Duncan was shot to his right thigh after he reportedly tried to disarm the policeman of his Force- issued pistol.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted a patient and treated under police guard.

According to the police, Lawrence was nabbed at the said hospital where he went to check on his alleged accomplice.

Hossain received laceration to the left side of her face where she claimed she was hit with a gun. She too was treated at the GPHC. She positively identified both men.

During an application for bail, Griffith told the court that his client was discharged from the hospital on instructions of the police. The lawyer begged for his client to be granted bond, thus enabling him to seek medical attention for his infected wound.

Griffith described the wound as “terrible”, adding that his client is unable to carry out basic chores.

However, Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris was opposed to bail being granted to both of the men citing the serious nature of the offences and the penalties they attract.

According to the prosecutor, Duncan has several cases pending before the courts, and that it was while he was out on bail for those offences, he allegedly committed the aforementioned. Taking this into consideration, the prosecutor pointed out that there is a high possibility he might abscond from trial.

The prosecutor’s objections were upheld by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in relation to some of the charges.

Both Duncan and Lawrence were ordered to make their next court appearance on September, 26, when the matters will be called for reports.