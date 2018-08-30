Teenage Suicide Prevention group embarks on awareness activities

The Prevention of Teenage Suicide Guyana, (POTS) Guyana has embarked a number of awareness activities in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day scheduled for September 10.

According to a release from POTS Guyana, the activities kick off with a memorial walk at 6am, from Charlotte and Camp Streets, on Sunday September 9. This is the third annual memorial walk held by POTS Guyana, which helps to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health issues.

On September 10, in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day (POTS) is hosting a suicide prevention seminar at the Umana Yana starting at 10am.

At 2:30pm a suicide prevention awareness concert is scheduled for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall for students and teenagers. And at 6pm a candlelight vigil will be held outside the Sports Hall.

According to the President of POTS Guyana, Lisa Punch, “the activities are imperative to our young people who are despairing and having suicidal thoughts, to know that there is help available”.

“All you need to do is to ask for help. We expect at least 100 people to turn out to the walk as we’ve collaborated with Mass Distribution Company. These walk means so much to the survivors of suicide. We expect 50 persons at the seminar which is in collaboration with PYARG (President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana). The concert will feature our best artists. It’s amazing to see entertainers take time out to give back to our future generation,” Punch said.

POTS Guyana is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to reducing suicide in Guyana by providing bereavement support services to survivors of suicide, and education talks. Established in 2014, the organization has grown to 60 volunteers.

World Suicide Prevention Day is sponsored by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), a global association of academics, mental health professionals, crisis workers, volunteers and suicide survivors from over 50 countries who are devoted to preventing suicidal behaviour, and alleviating its effects.

The World Health Organization reports that over 900,000 people worldwide die by suicide each year. This corresponds to one death by suicide every 40 seconds. The number of lives lost each year through suicide exceeds the number of deaths due to homicide and war combined.