Subryanville fatal shooting… Court hears of death threats to alleged killer

Weeks after Erwin Bacchus, the businessman who is accused of fatally shooting his neighbour was granted $1.5M bail on a manslaughter charge, the matter was called again yesterday.

Yesterday in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, the lawyer representing Bacchus told the court that the businessman has been receiving death threats from family and friends of the deceased.

Bacchus, 45, the owner of the Tourist Villa Hotel and of 260 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, is accused of killing Jason De Florimonte.

The allegation stated that on August 4 last, at Subryanville, he unlawfully killed De Florimonte. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Yesterday when the matter was called, Attorney-at-Law Glen Hanoman in addressing the court stated that since his client was charged on August 8, last, relatives of the deceased have been harassing and intimidating his client as well as witnesses in the matter.

The lawyer made a call for the threats to be investigated by the police. The lawyer added that since the incident his client has not returned home or to his place of work. According to the lawyer, persons have been camping out outside of his client’s home, waiting to harm him.

The lawyer further said that persons, who are known to his client, have badly damaged his client’s business place. Hanoman said that some of the perpetrators were seated in the courtroom.

Nevertheless, the lawyer disclosed that reports have already been lodged with the police and investigations are ongoing. As such, he said that his client is seeking protection from the Guyana Police Force. The lawyer went on to tell the court that the police ranks are intimidated by relatives and friends of the deceased.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers was instructed by the Magistrate to make a note of the lawyer’s concerns. The Chief Magistrate promised that the matters will be investigated and those found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.

Hanoman is contending that his client was merely trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte, who was at the time armed with a knife and rolling pin.

According to information, around 01:00 hrs on the day in question, De Florimonte was seen abusing a female and a handyman attached to the hotel intervened. Soon after, an argument ensued between them.

The court was told that De Florimonte began attacking the handyman with a knife and rolling pin. It was then that Bacchus fired several shots at De Florimonte causing him to sustain injuries.

An autopsy revealed that De Florimonte was shot three times about his body.

The matter will be called again on September 10.