Six months jail for man who punched uncle in the face

A thirty-one-year-old porter who admitted to punching his uncle to the face causing him to receive injuries was yesterday jailed by a City Magistrate.

Wesson Hinds, of Newtown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on June 20, last, at Newtown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Stanford Williams, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris stated that around 06:15 hrs, on the day in question, Hinds was beating his nephew with a piece of wood and Williams intervened.

However after Williams spoke with Hinds, the latter became annoyed and started using abusive language towards him.

Williams being fearful for his life ran inside his home and locked himself in his bedroom.

The court heard that Hinds ran behind Williams and kicked down his bedroom door. It was there that he dealt him a punch to the jaw and threatened to chop him to pieces.

Due to the punch, Williams received injuries and was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was sent away.

The matter was then reported and Hinds was arrested and charged for the offence.

Hinds when asked by the Magistrate why he punched his uncle, stated “He should have minded his own business. I was beating my cousin to learn his book. He (Williams) should have stayed out.”

Magistrate Latchman after listening to Hinds told the court that she took into consideration his early guilty plea and the fact that Williams had to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

She sentenced him to six months in prison.