Rugby Americas Challenge Series Green Machine no match for trounced by Paraguay

Aug 30, 2018 Sports 0

A line up between the Green Machine and Paraguay (in possession) during their match in Colombia yesterday.

The national Men’s 15s Ruggers who are popularly known as the ‘Green Machine’ caem in for a fine trouncing at the hands of Paraguay, 7-86 yesterday morning. This was the Green Machine’s second consecutive thumping in the Rugby Americas Challenge Series being hosted in Medellin, Colombia, after going down to the World ranked 40th Colombia 71-7 in their opening game on Sunday.
The 48th ranked Green Machine was looking for a better result against Paraguay but instead were handed a heavier loss by 37th ranked opponents. Selwyn Henry scored a try while skipper Ryan Gonsalves successfully converted it to help tally Guyana’s points.
The Guyanese will fancy their chances against the 55th ranked Mexico when they tackle them in their final round-robin match on Saturday.

 

