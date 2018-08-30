Pizza delivery man robbed by ‘customer’

Latest update August 30th, 2018 12:50 AM
It started as a routine delivery for unsuspecting Jason Duesbury, a delivery man employed by Pizza Hut, but little did he know it was a carefully thought-out plan to relieve him of his valuables and pizzas.
On Tuesday evening at around 20:15 hours, Duesbury received directions from a female caller to deliver two pizzas – a large Chicken Hawaiian and medium Cheese – to a Durban Backlands address. Once he arrived in the area, he was accosted by a lone gunman.
Duesbury told Kaieteur News that after having some difficulties locating the lot number, he decided to call back the female who had placed the order for the pizzas, but on this occasion the phone was answered by a male individual.
The man, he said, gave him directions to meet him around the vicinity of Davis Memorial Hospital, where he would be waiting on an old red car. It was there that Duesbury said he was confronted by a medium-height, dark-skinned, slightly chubby man brandishing a black gun, and was ordered to remain silent or risk being shot.
The delivery man says he complied and handed over an iPhone valued $130,000, a red and white Honda XR 150 motorcycle (CJ 4399) valued $435, 000, $15,000 in cash, and the two pizzas valued $5,500. The gunman made good his escape on the delivery man’s motorbike. The matter was later reported to East La Penitence Police Station where investigations are ongoing.
