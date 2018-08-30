Limacol football tourney kicks off tonight at MOE ground

Latest update August 30th, 2018 12:50 AM
The third annual Limacol Football Tournament which will see 12 teams matching skills in a round-robin/knock out format, kicks off tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue with a double header from 18:00hrs.
Pele Football Club (FC) will clash with Northern Rangers in the first match of the competition which has seen the 12 teams divided into three groups for a chance to win the top prize of $600,000 and the Limacol championship trophy.
In the feature match tonight, Police FC, which has been one of the most consistent second division teams in the past two years, will play East Coast Demerara based Mahaica Determinators from 20:00hrs.
The runners-up in the tourney will pocket $300,000, second place $150,000 and third $75,000. Meanwhile, fans will enter the MOE venue that will host the competition throughout free of cost for all the group stage games.
Below are the respective groups:
Group A – Police FC, Pele FC, Northern Rangers FC, Mahaica Determinators
Group B – Camptown FC, Georgetown Football Club, Riddim Squad, Buxton Stars
Group C – Santos, Pouderoyen, Grove Hi Tec, Beacons FC
