Latest update August 30th, 2018 12:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Limacol football tourney kicks off tonight at MOE ground

Aug 30, 2018 Sports 0

The third annual Limacol Football Tournament which will see 12 teams matching skills in a round-robin/knock out format, kicks off tonight at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue with a double header from 18:00hrs.
Pele Football Club (FC) will clash with Northern Rangers in the first match of the competition which has seen the 12 teams divided into three groups for a chance to win the top prize of $600,000 and the Limacol championship trophy.
In the feature match tonight, Police FC, which has been one of the most consistent second division teams in the past two years, will play East Coast Demerara based Mahaica Determinators from 20:00hrs.
The runners-up in the tourney will pocket $300,000, second place $150,000 and third $75,000. Meanwhile, fans will enter the MOE venue that will host the competition throughout free of cost for all the group stage games.
Below are the respective groups:
Group A – Police FC, Pele FC, Northern Rangers FC, Mahaica Determinators
Group B – Camptown FC, Georgetown Football Club, Riddim Squad, Buxton Stars
Group C – Santos, Pouderoyen, Grove Hi Tec, Beacons FC

More in this category

Sports

Berbice Volleyball Association host second 4×4 competition

Berbice Volleyball Association host second 4×4 competition

Aug 30, 2018

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last held the second phase of its 4×4 volleyball and softball cricket competitions and fun-day at the Bound Yard Playfield, Port Mourant,...
Read More
BWF CAREBACO Regional Championships 2018 Priyanna Ramdhani takes U17 Girls Doubles gold; Mishka Beharry cops U11 Singles Bronze

BWF CAREBACO Regional Championships 2018 ...

Aug 30, 2018

GFF-RAP capacity building underway

GFF-RAP capacity building underway

Aug 30, 2018

Rugby Americas Challenge Series Green Machine no match for trounced by Paraguay

Rugby Americas Challenge Series Green Machine no...

Aug 30, 2018

Kyokushinkai Guyana outstanding in Suriname

Kyokushinkai Guyana outstanding in Suriname

Aug 30, 2018

Chess Grand Master Bologan visits Guyana Chess Federation Campaigns for Russia’s former Deputy PM for President of Fide

Chess Grand Master Bologan visits Guyana Chess...

Aug 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]