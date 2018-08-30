Kyokushinkai Guyana outstanding in Suriname

The Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA), led by Grandmaster, Soke Dr. Nazim Yassim and his seven (7) members team has excelled once again at the Shuirken Martial Arts School Tournament.

The team, comprising Christian Freeman, (13 years), Joshua Bascombe (17 years), Govindanauth Persaud (17 years), Vikash Somwaru (17 years), Bhudesh Shilchand (18 years), Shakeel Rahat (23 years) and Maranda Bennett (23 years) won a total of 9 medals – 3 Gold, 5 Silvers and 1 Bronze.

Five students competed in the same division, Bascombe, Persaud, Somwaru, Shilchand and Rahat. The outstanding students were:

Christian Freeman of Wales – 1 silver in the 13-15 years Kumite Division.

Joshua Bascombe of Wales – 1 silver in the 16-19 years Kumite Class.

BhudeshSchilchand of Wales – 2 silver in the 16-19 years Kata and Kumite Divisions.

ShakeelRahat on debut got bronze in the Kumite competition.

Instructor Vikash Somwaru of Enmore in the 16-19 years – 3 gold, for Kata, Weapons Kata and Kumite.

Instructor Maranda Bennett the lone female of Wales – 1 silver in the Kata 20-25 years Division.

Govindanauth Persaud of Enmore fought extremely well but lost the bout in the quarter finals.

Over all the Guyanese athletes did well yet again, meanwhile, Soke Nazim will focus on getting the team ready for the Open International Championship on September 23rd next when Kyo-Kushin-Kai Guyana would be doing battle against Suriname, Trinidad and other teams from Guyana at the national Gymnasium in Georgetown.

Gratitude was extended by Dr. Nazim Yassim to the National Sports Commission, Gafsons Industries Ltd. and all the Parents that supported the Kyokushinkai Guyana Team.