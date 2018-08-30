Dem boys seh …Exxon can be a messy tenant

When yuh rent a house to somebody yuh got to keep yuh eye pun dem, because people who rent don’t treat de house like dem own. Nuff people cry when dem tenants move out. De place look so bad that it would tek all de rent yuh collect to fix de place.

Guyana rent out it property to Exxon and now it got to keep it eye on the tenant. Dem boys know that Exxon deh in a business that does cause a lot of mess. And dem know that is no ordinary mess. If Guyana don’t look out people can dead.

Everybody know that oil sweet, but wha coming wid it far from sweet. Dem got de sludge that Exxon will dump anywhere. Guyana got to monitor de dumping.

But dem boys know bout de water that Exxon gun use to bring up de oil. That water got sulphur and nuff odda things that dangerous. Every day is 400,000 gallons of sea water going through de system and bet yuh bottom dollar Exxon gun dump that water back in de ocean.

People does seh that de ocean big and it can handle li’l pollution but wha dem don’t know is that fish deh in de water and Guyanese does eat nuff fish.

Dem boys hear some people talking how Exxon deh far out in de ocean. One man claim how it deh suh far that people can’t even stand up at de seawall and see anything. Wha dem don’t realize is that we have deep sea fishermen who gun ketch dem same fish that live in de water wha Exxon gun pump back in de river.

Fish does suck up anything. There is a saying we are what we eat. Fish is what we eat. Is not by accident that tilapia does taste like mud. When we eat de deep sea fish it might taste like oil waste. People gun get sick.

Dem boys don’t intend to get sick, so dem gun watch how Exxon gun dump de waste, and if dem can’t do it dem gun hire people to do it.

Talk half and mek sure yuh control yuh tenant.