BWF CAREBACO Regional Championships 2018 Priyanna Ramdhani takes U17 Girls Doubles gold; Mishka Beharry cops U11 Singles Bronze

Priyanna Ramdhani and Mishka Beharry.

Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani copped gold in the Under-17 Girls Doubles Round Robin competition whuile Mishka BEharry took the Bronze medal in the Under-11 Girls Singles Round Robin competition when play at the CAREBACO Regional Under-11, 13, 15, & 17 Championships continued at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Ramdhani also powered way into the finals of the U17 Girls Singles and U17 Mixed Doubles competitions.
Those finals were slated to be played last evening. Ramdhani’s gold medal was achieved in the as a result of accumulating the highest points.
Following are results of matches played on Monday and Tuesday:
Under-11 Girls Singles Round Robin
Match-4 Mishka Beharry lost to T’Shelle Barnes of Trinidad 21-5, 21-2
Match-5 Mishka Beharry defeated Megan Chen of Suriname: 21-14, 21-12 to take the Bronze.
Under-17 Girls Singles Semi-Finals
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Kayleigh Moenne of Suriname: 21-11, 21-5
Under-17 Mix Doubles Semi-Finals
Priyanna Ramdhani & Vance Juteram of T&T defeated Danny Chen & Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname: 21-12, 12-21, 21-16
Under-17 Girls Doubles Round Robin
Match-2 Priyanna Ramdhani & Robyn Sobers of Barbados defeated Fiona Li & Demi Sjauw Koen Fa of Suriname: 21-11, 21-12
Match-3 Priyanna Ramdhani & Robyn Sobers of Barbados lost to Erisa Bluea & Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname: 22-21. 19-21, 21-10.

 

