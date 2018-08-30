BWF CAREBACO Regional Championships 2018 Priyanna Ramdhani takes U17 Girls Doubles gold; Mishka Beharry cops U11 Singles Bronze

Latest update August 30th, 2018 12:50 AM
Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani copped gold in the Under-17 Girls Doubles Round Robin competition whuile Mishka BEharry took the Bronze medal in the Under-11 Girls Singles Round Robin competition when play at the CAREBACO Regional Under-11, 13, 15, & 17 Championships continued at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Ramdhani also powered way into the finals of the U17 Girls Singles and U17 Mixed Doubles competitions.
Those finals were slated to be played last evening. Ramdhani’s gold medal was achieved in the as a result of accumulating the highest points.
Following are results of matches played on Monday and Tuesday:
Under-11 Girls Singles Round Robin
Match-4 Mishka Beharry lost to T’Shelle Barnes of Trinidad 21-5, 21-2
Match-5 Mishka Beharry defeated Megan Chen of Suriname: 21-14, 21-12 to take the Bronze.
Under-17 Girls Singles Semi-Finals
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Kayleigh Moenne of Suriname: 21-11, 21-5
Under-17 Mix Doubles Semi-Finals
Priyanna Ramdhani & Vance Juteram of T&T defeated Danny Chen & Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname: 21-12, 12-21, 21-16
Under-17 Girls Doubles Round Robin
Match-2 Priyanna Ramdhani & Robyn Sobers of Barbados defeated Fiona Li & Demi Sjauw Koen Fa of Suriname: 21-11, 21-12
Match-3 Priyanna Ramdhani & Robyn Sobers of Barbados lost to Erisa Bluea & Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname: 22-21. 19-21, 21-10.
Aug 30, 2018The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last held the second phase of its 4×4 volleyball and softball cricket competitions and fun-day at the Bound Yard Playfield, Port Mourant,...
Aug 30, 2018
Aug 30, 2018
Aug 30, 2018
Aug 30, 2018
Aug 30, 2018
Long before the APNU+AFC regime reached three years, it embarked on unpopular policies that had echoes of the PPP’s imprint.... more
The respective category winners following the presentation of prizes. Athletics returned to the town of New Amsterdam with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]