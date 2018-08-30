Blackout blues… Angry E’bo coast residents reject GPL officials, demand minister’s presence

Over the past few days, residents on the Essequibo Coast have been persistent in their protests against Guyana Power and Light, in an attempt to garner answers on the frequent power cuts.

After a second protest on Tuesday, the state-owned company finally dispatched Public Relations officials to the coast yesterday, where a meeting was convened in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC)’s boardroom.

GPL’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Shevion Sears, along with assistant PRO, Natalie Pindar yesterday met with residents, businessmen and councilors of the RDC – including the Regional Chairperson acting, Nandranie Coonjah. Much to the disappointment of those seeking answers, most of the questions addressed to the two officials, still went unanswered. When asked when the peak demand of power will be restored to the Coast, the ladies were unable to say.

With that, residents became agitated, demanding that the regional manager (who was not present at the meeting) provide clear answers.

A councilor of the RDC added, “The Regional Manager, many days we call his phone he is not responding he should’ve been sitting there… it is not fair to the PR. The CEO of GPL, or some top government minister should be here.”

Shevion Sears did indicate, however, that the CEO, Albert Gordon will be on the coast by Friday to meet with the region’s officials and residents.

Arnold Adams, who is a counselor and a “representative of the people of Supenaam”, stated before the meeting that “it is a waste of time that GPL presents only their PR. The Public Relations Officer is not adequate to address what is presently taking place in this region. Even I have said that GPL falls under the Prime Minister… it should draw the attention of a top government Minister. This is not a lightweight issue we are dealing with, and I think this meeting would not be fruitful.”

Residents who were in solidarity with the councilor, also believe that a senior government minister should visit the region in an attempt to make proper representation to the people of Essequibo.

About 15 minutes following commencement of the meeting, frustrated residents pulled out placards and staged an impromptu protest in the region’s boardroom.