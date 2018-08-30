Battered pensioner died from fractured spine, blunt trauma to the head

Seventy-two year-old Krishnachand Dabee, who was found on Monday evening lying motionless in his yard at Lot 149 Annandale, South, East Coast Demerara, by family members who were not getting in contact with him, died from brain haemorrhage as a result of blunt trauma to the head, compounded by a fractured spine.

This is according to an autopsy conducted on the pensioner’s body yesterday.

Dabee was found at the bottom of the back stairs of his two-storey wooden house. His body bore injuries to the head and near the right eye. There were bloodstains on the ground next to a water barrel where the body was found.

A bloodstained stone was also found nearby.

Mr. Dabee appeared to be the victim of robbers, since his house was ransacked. It is unclear what valuables were missing.

Relatives made the gruesome discovery after visiting Dabee, who had failed to turn up earlier in the day to visit his wife, 67-year old Bernice Dabee at the Mercy Care Residence.

Ramona Johnson, his daughter, and her husband, Leon Johnson, arrived at the house with a meal for the elderly man. But he failed to respond to their phone calls, and they assumed that he was either in the bathroom or in the yard.

Mr. Dabee’s son-in-law said that when they arrived at the house around 17:15 hrs, the gate was locked and the lights were still on.

The man said he became suspicious, since among the lights that were still on, was one that Mr. Dabee would not have switched on.

After standing at the gate and calling repeatedly, the couple went to the Vigilance Police Station to express their concerns.

Returning to the home with a policeman, they broke the lock on the gate and entered. This was when the shocking discovery was made.

Just over a month ago thieves broke into the house robbed, beat and tied up Mr. and Mrs. Dabee.

This left Mrs. Dabee so traumatised that relatives placed her in the Mercy Care Residence.

The police are looking at whether the two incidents are related.