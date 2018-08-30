Athletic road race and fitness walk in New Amsterdam successful

Athletics returned to the town of New Amsterdam with a bang when Country Pride Television in collaboration with the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) and some Business entities organised a series of age group Road Races and a Fitness Walk.

The activities were held on Sunday last where competition in the athletics race took place in the U12, U14, U16, U18 U20 and Open in both the male and female categories. The race which began at approximately 08:00hrs saw the runners using the Republic (Back Dam) Road, instead of Main Street as the main route.

Athletes travelled as far as from Linden and Georgetown with one person in a wheelchair making the journey from the City to participate. New Amsterdam Mayor Winifred Haywood sent the athletes on their way from the Amsterdam Arch at the junction of Main and Vryheid Road. The route continued right into Vryheid Road, right turn into Republic Road into Stanleytown, right at Tacama Turn into Strand (Water Street), north along Strand into New Amsterdam where they finished at the entrance of Payless Variety Store at the junction of Strand and Pitt Streets, opposite New Amsterdam Market.

Athletes who participated in the fitness walk and the person in the wheel chair took a similar route, covering a distance of approximately three miles. The U12 and U14 athletes turned right into Philadelphia Street, right into Strand to finish at the same point as the seniors.

The various winners were as follows: U12 Girls – Jennifer Byass 1st, Shelly Ann Sampson 2nd. U12 Boys Jamal Woolford 1st, Walton Alleyene 2nd, Tyrone Johnson 3rd. U14 Girls Naiomi Paddy 1st, Amrista Hector 2nd while the Boys U14 category winner was Kelon Singh with Jarred Mohabir, 2nd.

Daniel Quinton won the Boys U16 category ahead of Nicholas Rudder with Shaquana Tyrell winning among the Girls from Tessa Grimmond and Ashanti Simon in that order. The winner in the Boys U18 category was Devon Grimes, Defroy Yorrick 2nd and Carlos Crawford, 3rd. The Girls U18 winner was Tia Azore with Julez Henry, 2nd.

The male U20 winner was Murphy Nasha, Royston Souvenir 2nd and Royston Fordyce 3rd while Sheana Tyrell won Girls U20 trophy. Prison Officer Eon Rodney was the first to finish in the Open category with Andrea Thomas, 2nd. Uttamkumar Isurdeen was the lone wheelchair competitor.

Participants were presented with trophies, medals among other gifts. Sponsors included Star Party Rentals, Payless Variety Store, The GCOS and Country Pride Television. Coordinator Andy Henry thanked all those who supported the event and the athletes and

fitness enthusiast that came out to make the vent the success it was. (Samuel Whyte)