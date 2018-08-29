Report recommends GGMC take possession of unstable Diamond gas well site

– urges neighbours to sue owner; police arrest driller

Almost two and half months after an illegal attempt to drill a water well at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, went awry, authorities have recommended that the contractor be arrested.

The property, located at Lot 1200 Diamond, remains highly unstable for any kind of habitation and should be handed over the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the local authorities in gas well management.

These were the recommendations of a key report submitted on August 23, to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) with support from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have successfully completed the capping of the gas well at Sixth Street, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the first eruption took place on Thursday, June 14, with the mud, gas, water and other debris spewing up to 40 feet.

This was after the owner, Soownauth Gokakh, reportedly hired a contractor to drill a water well in his backyard.

It all went wrong, with the gas and mud that spewed severely damaging the properties around.

The Gokakh family, which runs a water distribution business, saw their home sinking at the back. They managed to salvaged few items.

According to a government statement Monday, the methane gas from the well is now flowing freely and safely into the atmosphere, after a recapping of the well.

The report handed over to Harmon outlines other action to be taken by various agencies to deter future illegal practices of a similar nature.

“The property is deemed ‘unstable’ for human habitation and the Ministry of Communities, along with the Guyana Fire Service, (GFS) must now formally inform the owner that the property must not be used,” the government statement said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), GWI and the Hydrometeorological Office are tasked with determining the suitable legal action to be taken against the owner of the property Soownauth Gokakh, who “admitted” to digging a domestic well, which erupted, causing massive damage to his property and neighbouring houses.

According to authorities, a public awareness campaign is forthcoming to sensitise Guyanese on the dangers of drilling on the coastland.

“This will be a joint undertaking by the CDC, Department of Public Information (DPI), Ministry of the Presidency Press and Publicity Unit, Hydrometeorological Office and the GGMC.”

The gases from the well are expected to be trapped using a mud gas separator and put to productive uses.

“This responsibility has been designated to the GGMC, which will also conduct a quantitative assessment of the gas reservoir to determine the next steps in the use of the resource.

The site, the report stated, should be handed over to the GGMC, the local experts in gas well management.”

Meanwhile, the statement made it clear that the Police Force (GPF) is tasked with locating and arresting the driller of the well.

“The report recommends amendments to the Water and Sewage Act so that governing practices reflect reasonable charges for defaulting citizens.

“The Ministry of Communities and Legal Affairs along with GWI are to address same.”

In addition, the report recommended that the owners and neighbours of the damaged and affected properties at Lot 1199, Gail Williams, and Lot 1188, June Chase are advised to file civil proceedings in the courts against the owner of the property under scrutiny, at Lot 1200.