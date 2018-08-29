Pensioner’s battered body found in yard

– home ransacked, bloody stone left at scene

The lifeless and battered body of 72-year-old Krishnachand Dabee was found on Monday evening in his yard at Lot 149 Annandale, South, East Coast Demerara at around 18:30 hrs on Monday.

The pensioner was found lying at the bottom of the back stairs of his two storey, wooden house. His body bore injuries to the head and near the right eye.

There were bloodstains on the ground next to a water barrel where the body was found.

A huge, bloodstained stone was also found near the body. This is believed that the intruders battered the elderly man with this object.

Mr. Dabee appeared to be the victim of robbers, since his house was ransacked. It is unclear what valuables were missing.

Relatives made the gruesome discovery after visiting Dabee, who had failed to turn up earlier in the day to visit his wife, 67-year old Bernice Dabee at Mercy Care Residence.

Ramona Johnson, his daughter, and her husband, Leon Johnson, arrived at his house with a meal for the elderly man.

But he failed to respond to their phone calls, and they assumed that he was either in the bathroom or in the yard.

Mr. Dabee’s son-in-law said that when they arrived at the house around 17:15 hrs, the gate was locked and the lights were still on.

The man said he became suspicious, since one of the lights that were still on was one that Mr. Dabee would not have switched on.

After standing at the gate and calling repeatedly, the couple went to the Vigilance Police Station to express their concerns.

Returning to the home with a policeman, the visitors broke the lock on the gate and entered.

The lock on the gate was then broken in the presence of the police, they all then entered the yard; this was where the shocking find.

Police advised the couple to go upstairs and turn on the rest of the lights, since by now the place was dark.

When the lights were turned on, the man’s son-in-law discovered that the house was ransacked. The police then advised the family to return to the station, where statements were taken while they waited for police crime scene investigators to process the scene.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene yesterday, the lights were still on, and residents were all in shock.

A neighbour described the pensioner as a ‘quiet’ individual. She said she last saw him on Sunday evening, when he was in the yard feeding his dog.

The house is situated on the Annandale Public Road, just in front of the Annandale Assembly of God Church.

There is also a walkway at the side of the house.

Some residents said they were puzzled that no one saw or heard anything suspicious.

Just over a month ago thieves broke into the house and tied up Mr. and Mrs. Dabee and robbed them.

The two pensioners were also beaten.

This left Mrs. Dabee so traumatised that relative placed her in the Mercy Care Residence, since the elderly woman refused to go back into the house.

The body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home and a postmortem is likely today.