Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament…. Milerock FC outgun Botofago FC in the finals

Under the theme, “Unite, Develop and Distribute”, Milerock Football Club walked away with the championship trophy in the final of the first Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 tournament which was held in collaboration with Nigel “Mice” Cummings on Sunday last at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.

The final, although off to a late start and some hiccups, saw a game full of skills and excitement. The players from both teams seemed determined to win, missing some goals but the breaker came in the 35thminute off the boot of Amar Jones in favour of Milerock to loud cheers from their supporters. Botofago were not daunted and tried to equalize but missed three good goals, one hitting the goal post and some wide shots of the goal. The first half ended 1 nil in favour of Milerock.

From the sound of the whistle at the beginning of the second half it was evident that Milerock were all out to secure their lone goal and Botofago were out to score goals. Balls were going all over the crossbar and wide of the goal post. Both teams fought for goals but the defence for both teams had upped the ante in their game as Milerock sought to score another and Botofago looked for the equalizer.

At the end of regulation time the score remained 1-Nil in favour of Milerock. Eagles FC were automatically awarded third place as Amelia’s Ward FC refused to play for third place after appealing their loss in the semi final against Milerock. However, the governing body of Football in Guyana was adamant that Milerock are the legal winner of the semi final. Amar Jones was awarded the MVP trophy.

Cummings said that next year the tournament will be bigger and better with fabulous prizes.

The finalists were then met by the promoter Nigel ‘Mice’ Cummings, Organizing Secretary of the UDFA James Trotman and the Deputy Mayor of Linden Wainewright Bethune.

Mice Cummings kicked the ball to start play of the final.

Nigel “Mice” Cummings, a former National player, who resides in the USA, stated that this memorial U20 tournament will be an annual event and he hopes to attract sponsors to reach higher heights, similar to the Banks end of year tournament.

Cummings said his brother was his mentor: “My brother was very good, he played well but because of his temper he didn’t get far and he inspired and motivated me, so in his memory I decided to host a memorial tournament which would be done annually.”

Cummings said he wants the younger ones to get involved so they could be groomed early. In speaking about his time and now, the former National player said the skill level is better now but they were more dedicated. “We had training sessions three times per day and we had to be at practice sessions every day or we couldn’t play in a game. We also had to be at home at a certain time, couldn’t be on the road and let the coach see you.”

According to Cummings he wants to see football the way it used to be because football is his passion. He hopes to see Botofago members back in the National team. “At one time Linden not only had 5 – 6 members in the team but they were starters and I want to see that again.”

Cummings also donated school supplies to some 150 children of the community at the Silvertown All Stars Community Centre Ground on Monday.

(Jacquey Bourne)