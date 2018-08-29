Limacol Football Competition starts tomorrow

Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
The New Guyana Pharmaceutical Company (GPC) under its Limacol brand Petra organised Third Limacol Football tournament starts tomorrow with several matches at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue from 17:30hrs.
The tournament will run until October with teams from Georgetown, Linden and the West Bank of Demerara participating for over a million dollars in cash and prizes.
The teams are grouped:
Group A
Police
Pele Football Club
Northern Rangers
Mahaica Determinators
Group B
Camptown
Georgetown Football Club
Riddim Squad
Buxton Stars
Group C
Santos
Pouderoyen
Grove Hi Tec
Beacons Football Club
Tomorrow’s fixtures will see:
17:30 hrs – Pele Football Club vs Northern Rangers
19:30 hrs – Camptown vs Buxton Stars
21:30 hrs – Police vs Mahaica Determinators
