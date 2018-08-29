Limacol Football Competition starts tomorrow

The New Guyana Pharmaceutical Company (GPC) under its Limacol brand Petra organised Third Limacol Football tournament starts tomorrow with several matches at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue from 17:30hrs.

The tournament will run until October with teams from Georgetown, Linden and the West Bank of Demerara participating for over a million dollars in cash and prizes.

The teams are grouped:

Group A

Police

Pele Football Club

Northern Rangers

Mahaica Determinators

Group B

Camptown

Georgetown Football Club

Riddim Squad

Buxton Stars

Group C

Santos

Pouderoyen

Grove Hi Tec

Beacons Football Club

Tomorrow’s fixtures will see:

17:30 hrs – Pele Football Club vs Northern Rangers

19:30 hrs – Camptown vs Buxton Stars

21:30 hrs – Police vs Mahaica Determinators