Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor… Deserving Honour for Chanderpaul

Aug 29, 2018 Sports 0

Dear Editor,
The University of West Indies has done right in honouring cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul with a (honorary) doctorate for his achievements and contributions in the game and for making the region stand out in matches when he was a member of the team. He played extremely well. It is a deserving honour for a son of the region. The doctorate should have been conferred a long time ago.
Chanderpaul was unceremoniously dropped from the West Indies team in 2015 although he performed better than most of the batting team at the time. When he was forced out of the team, he was just 86 runs short of equaling Brian Lara’s test record of the most runs scored by a West Indian. Chanderpaul was the most consistent batsman in the history of West Indies cricket. He could be depended upon to save a match, and he did so countless times for whichever team he played for in first class cricket. People everywhere label him “dependable” or “Mr. consistent”.
Chanderpaul, though now 44 (as of last August 16), has been sadly missed by West Indies test team since 2015. The team has performed terribly over the last three years without his presence.
Through Chanderpaul, Guyana and or West Indies has accrued country or regional recognition. Chanderpaul is known worldwide and people admire him for his contributions to the game of cricket. I tend to travel extensively and whenever I did so, especially in far-away places like South Asia, Australia, New Zealand, England, Singapore, Malaysia and Fiji, to associate my home country, Chanderpaul’s name pops us. Guyana and the West Indies are better known through the name of this legendary son Shivnarine Chanderpaul. And when I am traveling within the West Indies region, when the names of great cricketers are mentioned, Chanderpaul is among them. Many call him “tiger”. No one has been given greater admiration for his patience in batting at the crease for he hardly ever threw away his wicket.
With our leading university honouring Chanderpaul, the government of Guyana and West Indies cricket board should also consider honoring this iconic son for his 25 years of service to the region.
Yours truly,
Vishnu Bisram.

More in this category

Sports

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin Award

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin...

Aug 29, 2018

Legendary Guyanese artiste Dave Martin on Friday last was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Culture in the country by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club,...
Read More
Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s SUMMERFEST cricket – Head Coach Crandon, Physio Barry only other Guyanese in tour party

Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s...

Aug 29, 2018

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Could Uprising upset the odds? -Sparta Boss poised to win another title

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 29, 2018

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate tourney

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate...

Aug 29, 2018

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament…. Milerock FC outgun Botofago FC in the finals

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football...

Aug 29, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at the top with a game in hand, 2nd place Timehri has two

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at...

Aug 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]