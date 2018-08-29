Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin Award

Legendary Guyanese artiste Dave Martin on Friday last was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Culture in the country by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS. The Guyanese born International known singer became the 39th Awardee of the Club’s highest Award – The Dolphin Award of Excellence. Vice President Mark Papannah headed a four man committee to visit Martin at his East Coast Demerara Home to hand over the prestigious award. The other members of the Committee were Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu and Organising Secretary/Cricket Manager Ravindra Nauth Kissoonlall.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster at the simple presentation, stated that the Dolphin Award of Excellence was the highest of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Twelve Awards and is specially reserved for outstanding Guyanese whose contributions to the development of Guyana is unmatched. Awardees are also selected based on their position, role model status to youths across Guyana.

Foster, hailed Martin as a Legend, who has placed Guyana on the International stage via his music. Martin, Foster stated was a personal hero of his and informed the attentive singer, that his music has provided countless hours of relaxation at the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Office over the years. Martin, is widely known for songs like “We are the Champions”, “Cricket in the Jungle”, Honey Mooning Couple and It’s Traditional. His song “Take a Rest, WICB” is also very popular among cricket fans in the Caribbean. He started his musical career, fifty two years ago in 1966 and has recorded a total of one hundred and four International known songs. Foster expressed gratitude to Martin for his service to the development of Guyana and for the role he has played in promoting the country across the globe.

A humbled Martin expressed his gratitude to the Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS for honouring him. He disclosed that he is aware of the outstanding work, the Rose Hall Town based Club is doing to make a positive difference. He congratulated the Executives of the Club on a job well done and noted that he was honoured to join the outstanding list of Awardees that included President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister Joseph Harmon, June Mendes, Beverly Harper, Roger Harper, Rajendra Ganga and Christopher Jones. Organising Secretary Ravindra Nauth Kissoonlall handed over the Award to Mr. Martin. The Award consisted of a Plaque, Medal, Trophy and a Special Gift.