Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA got a rooster in de pen

Aug 29, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, News 0

Everybody talking bout Exxon and how dem offering employment but dem got a problem. Dem want women fuh provide relief fuh de men who wukking pun de rig.
Last night dem send a quiet application to de Waterfalls boss man asking him to help find some woman. De boss man get vex and ask if he look like a pimp. Dat is how dem ask de Big Market paper to help.
Dat was when dem boys hear de Waterfalls boss man seh he got to recruit some men because most of de Exxon men very funny.
De GRA doing a lot of things to collect de money but it got internal problems. It have people who behaving like if dem is de boss and all because dem have people who got friends who think dem bigger than de boss.
Dem boys remember de man who order some Customs officer fuh release a car dem seize because it didn’t have number plate. Dis man didn’t have de authority but he tek it pon heself. When de boss ask him how he get involve, he couldn’t give a good answer.
But even before all dis de man been in trouble. He get de wuk because he was wukking wid Soulja Bai who decide to get rid of him. Nobody didn’t want to tek him, suh he end up at GRA wheh de boss man got a lot of sympathy.
Some people don’t know when dem hanging by a string. As soon as he get de wuk, de man behave like de only rooster in a pen.
But de story come when de boss man hesitate to get rid of de man. Dem boys hear things get worse when a board member apply fuh de man get a two-year extension. But dis man don’t have de authority because he is not an executive.
However, dem boys seh dat when you see danger by day and tek fire stick to look for it by night, you got to get into trouble. De GRA boss man get instructions to leh de man go and he hesitate. Wha mek matters worse is dat dis man love to sue people. When dem boys talk bout how he intervene wid de car, he run to a lawyer.
But one thing dem boys know is dat bluff don’t wuk in dis world. Dem remember a man who was wukking at de Shelter Belt who did sue when dem boys talk he story. He had to drop de matter when he Minister promise to release more of what he do and dat he should been in jail.
De same thing gon happen in dis case.
Talk half and don’t try to shut people mouth when you know you wrong.

More in this category

Sports

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin Award

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin...

Aug 29, 2018

Legendary Guyanese artiste Dave Martin on Friday last was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Culture in the country by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club,...
Read More
Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s SUMMERFEST cricket – Head Coach Crandon, Physio Barry only other Guyanese in tour party

Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s...

Aug 29, 2018

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Could Uprising upset the odds? -Sparta Boss poised to win another title

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 29, 2018

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate tourney

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate...

Aug 29, 2018

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament…. Milerock FC outgun Botofago FC in the finals

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football...

Aug 29, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at the top with a game in hand, 2nd place Timehri has two

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at...

Aug 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]