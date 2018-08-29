GRA got a rooster in de pen

Everybody talking bout Exxon and how dem offering employment but dem got a problem. Dem want women fuh provide relief fuh de men who wukking pun de rig.

Last night dem send a quiet application to de Waterfalls boss man asking him to help find some woman. De boss man get vex and ask if he look like a pimp. Dat is how dem ask de Big Market paper to help.

Dat was when dem boys hear de Waterfalls boss man seh he got to recruit some men because most of de Exxon men very funny.

De GRA doing a lot of things to collect de money but it got internal problems. It have people who behaving like if dem is de boss and all because dem have people who got friends who think dem bigger than de boss.

Dem boys remember de man who order some Customs officer fuh release a car dem seize because it didn’t have number plate. Dis man didn’t have de authority but he tek it pon heself. When de boss ask him how he get involve, he couldn’t give a good answer.

But even before all dis de man been in trouble. He get de wuk because he was wukking wid Soulja Bai who decide to get rid of him. Nobody didn’t want to tek him, suh he end up at GRA wheh de boss man got a lot of sympathy.

Some people don’t know when dem hanging by a string. As soon as he get de wuk, de man behave like de only rooster in a pen.

But de story come when de boss man hesitate to get rid of de man. Dem boys hear things get worse when a board member apply fuh de man get a two-year extension. But dis man don’t have de authority because he is not an executive.

However, dem boys seh dat when you see danger by day and tek fire stick to look for it by night, you got to get into trouble. De GRA boss man get instructions to leh de man go and he hesitate. Wha mek matters worse is dat dis man love to sue people. When dem boys talk bout how he intervene wid de car, he run to a lawyer.

But one thing dem boys know is dat bluff don’t wuk in dis world. Dem remember a man who was wukking at de Shelter Belt who did sue when dem boys talk he story. He had to drop de matter when he Minister promise to release more of what he do and dat he should been in jail.

De same thing gon happen in dis case.

Talk half and don’t try to shut people mouth when you know you wrong.