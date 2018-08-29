Everest Masters overcome Zeelugt Masters by 48 runs

Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
Host Everest Masters defeated Zeelugt Masters by 48 runs when the teams collided in a 25-over fixture recently.
Batting first, Everest Masters managed 184-4. Saheed Mohamed scored 54 with three fours and one six, while Hemraj Garbarran made 45 including four fours and one six, Alex Cully 23 and Rakesh Gangaram 21. S. Persaud, D. Persaud and D. Mangra had one wicket each.
Zeelugt were bowled out for 136 in 24 overs in reply. Ricky Persaud stroked six fours in scoring 54 while Manishwar Balgobin made 26; Gangaram grabbed 4-19 and Mohamed 3-12. Gangaram was named man-of-the-match; the game was sponsored by Trophy Stall.
