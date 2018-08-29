EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at the top with a game in hand, 2nd place Timehri has two

With just six matches left to be played in the inaugural East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League an exciting climax is anticipated.

Agricola Red Triangle, with one game in hand, currently enjoy the lead at the top of the points table on goal difference as they are on the same amount of points (21) as Timehri Panthers Sports Club which has two matches left to play.

No matches were played last weekend, but latest results saw the leading goal scorer of the league, Agricola’s Eon Daniels taking is tally to 31 in eight matches, he was kept goalless in one match, a 1-1 draw with Soesdyke Falcons, their only blemish which may very well work against them in the final analysis and push for the winner’s trophy.

Winners of the last EBFA U-13 League, Agricola have posted 7 wins, the same as Timehri but the latter have two matches to play and one would be against Agricola. In recent results, Herstelling Raiders were leading Diamond Upsetters 4-0 but the match that ended prematurely as the latter players were ordered off the field by their Coach with less than a minute to play; the EBFA is investigating the circumstances surrounding same.

Herstelling had secured their goals from Solomon Austin in the 41st and 51st minute, Xavi Atkinson (15th) and Albert Adams in the 11th minute.

Diamond United trounced Soesdyke Falcons 8-1 on account of goals from Shaquan Braithwaite (29th, 31st, 37th, 46th), Shakeem Welcome (23rd, 34th), Shaquan Joseph (25th) and an own goal from Soesdyke’s Joshua Saures in the 60th minute. Soesdyke got on the score sheet in the 50th minute through a Daniel Da Costa goal.

The Herstelling lads had lost to Swan FC 1-2, Swan’s goals were scored by Kevon De Gios (6th) and Daniel Lonke (45th), Solomon Austin had pulled one back for Herstelling in the 23rd minute.

Agricola were rampant once again in their 10-1 triumph over Kuru Kururu Warriors led by Eon Daniels with a helmet-trick (1st, 11th, 19th, 33rd), Captain Jonathan Andries with a hat-trick (32nd, 38th, 45th), Floyd Boyce (48th, 59th) and Seon Grant in the 19th minute.

Marious Johnson scored the Warriors’ consolation goal in the 42nd minute. Samatta Point/Kaneville edged Hararuni Eagles 3-2; Timehri Panthers trounced Herstelling 7-0; Agricola got past Diamond Upsetters 3-1, while Samatta Point edged Herstelling 2-1 in other matches contested.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Agricola 8 7 0 1 49 9 +40 21

Timehri Panthers 7 7 0 0 31 1 +30 21

Diamond United 8 6 1 1 43 12 +31 19

Swan FC 8 4 4 0 11 16 -5 12

Herstelling Raiders 8 3 5 0 15 27 -12 9

SPKV FC 7 3 4 0 14 29 -15 9

Diamond Upsetters 8 3 3 2 17 24 -7 8

Hararuni Eagles 8 2 6 0 7 26 -19 6

Soesdyke Falcons 8 1 5 2 9 21 -12 5

KK Warriors 8 1 7 0 8 41 -33 3