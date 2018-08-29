Cattle owner charged for raping two women during home invasion -released on $400,000 bail

An Essequibo cattle owner was placed on $400,000 bail yesterday after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennon charged with two counts of rape.

George Butters of Lima, Essequibo Coast, was charged for engaging in sexual penetration of two women without their consent.

According to the charge, the incidents occurred on August 13 and 21, 2018 on the Essequibo Coast. During an in camera hearing at the Magistrates’ Court in Georgetown, Butters pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, reports reaching this newspaper indicated that Butters had broken into the homes of his victims before committing the act.

One of the victims is said to be in her sixties.

Both women reported the incident to the Anna Regina Police Station. Butters was arrested and charged, sometime last week.

Following his appearance, before the Chief Magistrate yesterday, Butters was placed on $200,000 bail on each charge and the matter was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate for trial.