BWF CAREBACO International Championships 2018… Junior players get first taste of tournament action with mixed result

Aug 29, 2018

Action in the CAREBACO Regional age group Championships being played in Suriname.

The CAREBACO Regional Under-11, 13, 15, & 17 Championships started on Sunday last at the Ring Sports Center in Paramaribo Suriname.
Other than Priyanna Ramdhani, all the other Guyanese players are feeling their first taste of being in an international tournament and will gain a lot of experiences. This is a stepping stone for them, the Guyana Badminton Association informed in a release.
Results for day one (Sunday) and two (Monday) are:
Under-11 Girls Singles Round Robin:
MATCH -1: Mishka Beharry lost to Le Yan Sharon Li of Suriname: 21-7, 21-1
MATCH -2: Mishka Beharry lost to Gillian Jones of Suriname: 21-5, 21-2
Under-15 Boys Singles:
Vikash Mootoo lost to Ky-Mani Ormskerk of Suriname: 21-6, 21-5
Matthew Beharry lost to Rivano Bisphan of Suriname: 21-3, 21-3
Under-15 Boys Doubles:
Vikash Mootoo & Matthew Beharry lost to Rivano Bispan & Timothy Karg: 21-6, 21-4
Under-17 Girls Singles:
Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Fiona Li: 21-14, 21-1, to reach into the Semi-Finals.
Under-17 Mix Doubles:
Priyanna Ramdhani & Vance Juteram of T&T defeated Kevin Karg & Faith Sariman of Suriname: 21-9, 21-19 to reach into the Semi-Finals
Under-17 Girls Doubles Round Robin:
Priyanna Ramdhani & Robyn Sobers of Barbados defeated Kayleigh Moenne & Faith Sariman of Suriname: 21-17, 21-17
The Tournament continued yesterday.

