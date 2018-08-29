Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s SUMMERFEST cricket – Head Coach Crandon, Physio Barry only other Guyanese in tour party

The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 14-member WINDIES “B” squad for the Cricket Canada Summer fest which starts today and concludes on September 7.

The team will play a series to include four T20s (including a warm-up) along with two 50-overs matches. A WINDIES B Team was in Canada a few months ago and was a beaten finalist in the inaugural Global T20. Anthony Bramble was also the captain of the team.

Fresh from an exciting 102 runs from 58 balls, Kimani Melius, the leading run-scorer for the Under 19 Championship now on in St Vincent, is part of the squad for this 9-day tournament.

SQUAD: Anthony Bramble (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Sheeno Berridge, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Derval Green, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Kimani Melius, Jeavor Royal, Jomel Warrican.

Team Management Unit: Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Sir Curtly Ambrose (Coach), Alexander Forde (Strength & Conditioning Trainer), Neil Barry (Physiotherapist), Avenesh Seetaram (Data Analyst).

CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “This WINDIES “B” Tour to Canada will provide another opportunity for our young players to gain experience in the shorter formats. The itinerary comprises both Twenty20 and 50 overs-a-side formats and has allowed CWI to have a look at players who are not involved with the ongoing CPL. This tournament has the potential to assist our player development processes by exposing more of our younger players to more competitive environments.”