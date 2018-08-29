Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s SUMMERFEST cricket – Head Coach Crandon, Physio Barry only other Guyanese in tour party

Aug 29, 2018 Sports 0

Anthony Bramble

The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 14-member WINDIES “B” squad for the Cricket Canada Summer fest which starts today and concludes on September 7.
The team will play a series to include four T20s (including a warm-up) along with two 50-overs matches. A WINDIES B Team was in Canada a few months ago and was a beaten finalist in the inaugural Global T20. Anthony Bramble was also the captain of the team.
Fresh from an exciting 102 runs from 58 balls, Kimani Melius, the leading run-scorer for the Under 19 Championship now on in St Vincent, is part of the squad for this 9-day tournament.
SQUAD: Anthony Bramble (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Sheeno Berridge, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Derval Green, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Kimani Melius, Jeavor Royal, Jomel Warrican.
Team Management Unit: Esuan Crandon (Head Coach), Sir Curtly Ambrose (Coach), Alexander Forde (Strength & Conditioning Trainer), Neil Barry (Physiotherapist), Avenesh Seetaram (Data Analyst).
CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “This WINDIES “B” Tour to Canada will provide another opportunity for our young players to gain experience in the shorter formats. The itinerary comprises both Twenty20 and 50 overs-a-side formats and has allowed CWI to have a look at players who are not involved with the ongoing CPL. This tournament has the potential to assist our player development processes by exposing more of our younger players to more competitive environments.”

More in this category

Sports

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin Award

Legendary Guyanese Singer Dave Martin receives RHTY&SC Dolphin...

Aug 29, 2018

Legendary Guyanese artiste Dave Martin on Friday last was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Culture in the country by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club,...
Read More
Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s SUMMERFEST cricket – Head Coach Crandon, Physio Barry only other Guyanese in tour party

Bramble to lead Windies ‘B’ in Canada’s...

Aug 29, 2018

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage Competition… Could Uprising upset the odds? -Sparta Boss poised to win another title

Three Peat Promotions / Guinness Cage...

Aug 29, 2018

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate tourney

ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate...

Aug 29, 2018

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football Tournament…. Milerock FC outgun Botofago FC in the finals

Osmond Cummings Memorial U20 Football...

Aug 29, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at the top with a game in hand, 2nd place Timehri has two

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Agricola at...

Aug 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur News Cartoon Aug 26 2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]