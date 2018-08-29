BCB/Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Knockout Cup… Albion advances to Semifinals, Tucber park moves on to Quarterfinals

The packed 2018 Cricket Season of the Berbice Cricket Board continued on Thursday last with crucial matches being played in the Fitness 53/Ramnaresh Sarwan Inter Club Under-17 Tournament. Albion defeated Achievers Cricket Club of West Coast Berbice by three wickets to advance to the Tournament’s Semifinals, while Tucber Park Cricket Club crushed Kendall’s Union of No. 19 Village by ten wickets to move in to the Quarterfinals. Defending Berbice Under-17 Champions, Rose Hall Town Bakewell has already reached the finals of the tournament, which is scheduled for next Thursday at a venue to be named.

At the Canje Welfare Centre Ground, No. 19 were dismissed for a meager 36 off 14.1 Overs with S. Khalall reaching double figures with 10. National Under-17 pacer Gevon Schultz took four wickets for 11 and received support from Rommel Reteimah 2 for 7, Daniel Dharamdat 2 for 2 and Zeymul Ramsammy 2 for 10. Dharamdat returned with the bat to score 18 not out and together with Tamoi Leason 11 not out took Tucber Park Cricket Club to an easy ten wickets victory in just six Overs.

Achievers opted to bat first in their Quarterfinals match versus Albion and were restricted to 119 all out in 31-Overs. The attacking Collis Noble top scored with an aggressive 37 with five boundaries, while Nick Fraser 23 (2×4, 2×6) and Daniel Ramoutar 16 offered support. Left arm spinner Govran Ramesh took 6 wickets for 20 runs from 8.3 very impressive Overs, while Under-15 offspinner Leon Cecil took 2 for 9 from six Overs. In response, Albion raced to 75 without loss with openers Sarwan Chaitnarine and Hemendra Gurdyal being very aggressive. Chaitnarine, was first to be dismissed for 37 and despite losing six more wickets, they reached 120 for 7 from just 21-Overs to reach the Semifinals. Gurdyal made 16 while Leon Cecil 14 and Surendra Ramcharitar 12 also contributed. Quacy Auldar 3 for 39 and Adrian Samaroo 3 for 20 bowled well for Achievers Cricket Club in a losing cause. Tucber Park Cricket Club would play Under17 power house Blairmont in the Quarterfinals with the winner going on to play Albion in the Semifinals. The Berbice Cricket Board has scheduled the finals from next Thursday.

The Berbice Cricket Board has committed itself to organise a total of twenty two Cricket Tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under19, Under-21, Female, Intermediate, Internal Zone, Second Division, Secondary School and First Division. President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster disclosed that the Board was working overtime to complete most if not all of the twenty two tournaments by the 31st December, 2018.