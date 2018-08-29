ASK – G team claims 26 in Barbados Karate tourney

The ASK – G team aka YMCA recently returned with 26 medals from Barbados, where the IKD Karate World Cup 2018 was held.

The team of 22 was made up of mostly persons competing internationally for the first time, producing the following results in several categories–

Junior Categories :

Girls 8-11 Team compromising of Anya Insanally, Amara Nandan and Rachel Persaud won 3 sets of Bronze medals for Kata, Embu and Bunkai.

Boys 16 – 19 Team of Avinash Ramgolam, Trevon Miller and Shakeem Walcott won bronze medals for Enbu.

Junior Individuals–

Girls 8-10 – Anya Insanally earned herself Silver with a confident performance in Kata then going to a tiebreaker with her Trinidadian counterpart.

Adult 40-49 Men’s Category the team of Malcolm Francis, Patrick Gurahoo and Parmeshwar Persaud won 2 sets of Gold medals in Embu and Bunkai, and Silver medals in Kata.

The Kumite team of Keith Beaton, Malcolm Francis and Patrick Gurahoo won Silver Medals.

In the 40 -49 men’s Individual Kumite, Keith Beaton made light work of the elimination rounds, earning a spot in the finals, where he came up against a Canadian won a well deserved silver medal.

The other members of the team survived some fierce competition with the Boys Team comprising of Bohan Cao, Farhan Jahan and Abhigyan Chaterdeo making it up to the semi finals.

The Boys 16-19 B team of Shemar Parkinson, D’andre DaSilva and Sean Wesley also made it to the semi finals.

The Women’s Team 20 – 39 of Rebecca Wesley, Wanda Agdomar and Kristine Ramkissoon stepped out on to the competition floor assertively but only made it through to the Team Kumite finals and were edged out of the bronze medal by Barbados.

ASKG’s only representative in the Men’s 20-39 Individual category, the most competitive one, saw Team Captain Roger Peroune making it through to the semi final round in Kumite, where he came up a bit short against host country Barbados. The Kata finals in this category also saw some of the fiercest competition with Peroune being the first Guyanese to qualify to the finals in a World Cup. There was much excitement as spectators anxiously watched competitors go through their routine and Peroune who holds a gold medal from the local National Championships, came up against current titleholders including the last World Cup Gold Medalist and was edged out to fourth place.

ASKG would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all their sponsors, supporters and well-wishers and will continue to train even harder, as they now prepare for the Caribbean Championships in 2019.