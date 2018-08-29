Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM

Ali, Abjal guide Good Success to comprehensive win-OSCL tourney

Aug 29, 2018 Sports 0

Imtiaz Abjal

Naveed Ali

Naveed Ali and Imtiaz Abjal turned in outstanding performances as Good Success defeated Bacchus Cricket Club by 85 runs when the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over tournament continued recently at Ashtonbee Park.
Ali slammed 66, while Abjal struck an unbeaten 50 as Good Success posted 179-5 after they decided to bat. Faadil Hamid claimed 2-39. Bacchus Cricket Club could only muster 94-8 in reply with Azad Amidhon scoring 46; Ali snared 2-14.

