Ali, Abjal guide Good Success to comprehensive win-OSCL tourney

Naveed Ali and Imtiaz Abjal turned in outstanding performances as Good Success defeated Bacchus Cricket Club by 85 runs when the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over tournament continued recently at Ashtonbee Park.

Ali slammed 66, while Abjal struck an unbeaten 50 as Good Success posted 179-5 after they decided to bat. Faadil Hamid claimed 2-39. Bacchus Cricket Club could only muster 94-8 in reply with Azad Amidhon scoring 46; Ali snared 2-14.