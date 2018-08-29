Ali, Abjal guide Good Success to comprehensive win-OSCL tourney

Latest update August 29th, 2018 12:58 AM
Naveed Ali and Imtiaz Abjal turned in outstanding performances as Good Success defeated Bacchus Cricket Club by 85 runs when the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 20-over tournament continued recently at Ashtonbee Park.
Ali slammed 66, while Abjal struck an unbeaten 50 as Good Success posted 179-5 after they decided to bat. Faadil Hamid claimed 2-39. Bacchus Cricket Club could only muster 94-8 in reply with Azad Amidhon scoring 46; Ali snared 2-14.
Aug 29, 2018Legendary Guyanese artiste Dave Martin on Friday last was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Culture in the country by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club,...
Aug 29, 2018
Aug 29, 2018
Aug 29, 2018
Aug 29, 2018
Aug 29, 2018
Dr. Mark Kirton and I go back more than forty-five years. We entered UG as freshmen at the same time. I taught at UG for... more
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, issued a statement in response to an article of August 5, published in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Except at time of crisis, many countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) credit their foreign... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]