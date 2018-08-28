Regional 50-over U-19 cricket… Guyana beaten by T&T in penultimate round despite Anderson’s responsible 42

Guyana’s four-year winning streak in the three-day format was broken by Trinidad & Tobago as the Guyanese settled for third place in the Regional U-19 tournament in St Vincent.

Guyana holds the record for most consecutive three-day titles after winning the tournament from 1992 to 1997.

Yesterday in 50-format, the four times champions suffered their first loss in the penultimate round against the new three day Champions who prevailed by four wickets at Arnos Vale.

Despite their loss Guyana, who face the Windwards tomorrow in their final match, are still leaders and well positioned to claim a fifth consecutive 50-over title.

Guyana elected to bat and stumbled to 116 all out in 37.5 overs with only Berbician Kevlon Anderson putting up resistance with 42 from 71 balls with five fours.

Kevin Sinclair (14), Ashmead Nedd (11) and Baskar Yadram (10) reached double figures for the four times defending Champions.

Rivaldo Ramlogan captured 3-27 and got support from Justyn Gangoo who had 2-7 for T&T, who responded with 117-6 despite a spirited bowling performance from the Guyanese.

Leonardo Julian top scored with 24, while Navin Bidaisee (19) and Mbeki Joseph (15) were the main scorers as Baskar Yadram and Joshua Jones took two wickets each.

Guyana lost both of their openers; Sachin Singh (2) off the second ball he faced when the Windies U-16 Captain was bowled by Joshua James before Joshua Persaud, (Guyana’s leading run-scorer 148 runs) was bowled by Jayden Searles after he managed just a single and the South Americans were 5-2 in the third over.

Kevin Sinclair and Anderson took the score to 36 before Sinclair who reached the boundary twice in his 14, was LBW in the seventh over to give Gangoo his first scalp.

The 50 was posted in the 10th over before Yadram departed at 52-4 after hitting two fours in a run-a-ball 10.

Anderson batted with a level head and took few risks and along with Junior Sinclair, added 30 for the fifth wicket but once Sinclair was trapped in front to Gangoo for nine at 82-5 the four times Champions lost their last six wickets for 34 runs.

Javed Karim (1) fell at 84-6 when Gangoo struck and when Anderson, the only other Guyanese with 100 runs in the tournament (132) departed after batting for just over an hour and a half in a sedate knock, Guyana were 98-7.

Nedd was run out five runs later after reaching the ropes twice in his 25-ball 11, while Torrington was sent packing by Ramlogan for a duck at 104-9 before Kelvin Umroa (5) and Jones, who hit a boundary in his five, rallied Guyana to their disappointing total.

When Trinidad began their run chase needing to score at 2.32 per over to win, they reached 44-2 from 7.4 overs by Lunch.

Yadram got rid of Bidaisee (19) at 29-1 and Cephas Copper on the stroke of Lunch, after he had hit a four and the game’s first six in his 11.

After the interval, Crystian Thurton (1) was bowled by Nedd at 55-3 before Julian (24) was dismissed by the multitalented Essequibian pacer Jones at 74-4.

Joseph (15) was dismissed by Jones at 92-5 and just after the 100 was posted Nathaniel McDavid (4) was bowled by Torrington at 104-5 in the 26th over as Guyana fought back.

The Trinis lost another wicket but it was too little too late for Guyana, who won their first 50-over title in 2014 under Brian Sattuar at home after 50 overs U-18 cricket was first played in Trinidad in 1998.

In the other matches tomorrow, T&T oppose Jamaica and Barbados play the Leewards in the final round. (Sean Devers)