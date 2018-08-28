Regal Masters, RR Masters secure final berths

Latest update August 28th, 2018 12:59 AM
Regal Masters and RR Masters have secured their places in the final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL)/Crown Mining Supply, Ink Plus and Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop 20-over softball tournament following semi final victories on Sunday last.
Regal Masters defeated HS Masters by 16 runs in the first semi final at the Everest Cricket Club. Batting first, Regal Masters managed 148-7 with Eric Thomas scoring 30 (2×4, 2×6), Fazleem Mohamed 25 (2×4) and Mohendra Arjune 20. Sudesh Ramdeen claimed 2-20 and Samuel Kingston 2-31. HS Masters responded with 132-4. Ramdeen slammed two fours and two sixes in a top score of 54, while Kingston made 47 with four fours and two sixes. David Harper snared 2-21 and Saheed Mohamed 2-25.
RR Masters overcame Mike’s Wellman by six wickets in the second semi final. Mike’s Wellman took first strike and posted 156-6. Wayne Jones struck 44 (3×4,1×6), Latchman Kallicharran 25 (2×4, 1×6) and Nandram Samlall 30 not out; Khemchand Dindyal captured 2-25 and Dharam Persaud 2-36. RR Masters responded with 160 for 4 in 18.2 overs. Khemchand Dindyal clobbered seven fours and one six in scoring 81 not out, while Surojlall Kumar made 38 (1×4; 3×6); Sheldon Perch took 2-30. The final is set for September 9 at the said venue.
